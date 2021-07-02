Minecraft Redditor loses their mind in horror adventure map

A Minecraft Redditor named u/HulkTheAwesome2007 recently had the daylights scared out of them while playing on a horror adventure map. This is understandable, as it takes lots of guts (and masochism) to enjoy playing on a horror map.

Sound is recommended to experience the full effect of this post.

In this post, the original poster (OP) is trying out a horror adventure map, which is an excellent recommendation for horror movie fans out there. This is obviously a great horror map, as no one would expect that figure to be there.

If the player isn't a super-human, they were most likely frightened by the post.

Minecraft Redditor has the daylights scared out of them in a horror map

The post

After flipping some switches with seemingly nothing happening, the OP decides it's time to leave the room (Image via u/HulkTheAwesome2007 on Reddit)

In the above post, the original poster (OP) attempts to solve a puzzle. After flipping some switches with seemingly nothing happening, the OP decides it's time to leave the room. Upon reaching the doorway, a horrid figure is seen standing in the door.

This figure shrieks at the player, poisoning them with its presence. The figure can then be heard laughing in the distance, content with the player's fear.

Judging by the movement of the OP's screen, they most likely either launched their mouse into the air or fell out of their chair. (or both).

Reactions

Because of the shock value of this post, many Redditors had to share their frustrations with the OP. This post gained a solid 3.3K upvotes in only one day.

This player is not alone (Image via Reddit)

The top comment on the post was a Redditor expressing surprise at how the post scared him. Since it is the top comment, most Minecraft Redditors were also very shocked at this post.

He might want to get that checked out (Image via Reddit)

Another Redditor stated how they lost control of a specific bodily function due to the sheer fear factor of this post. While it is understandable to fall out of a chair or yell a little, this Redditors reaction might be slightly abnormal.

Seems about right (Image via Reddit)

Each comment on this post is pretty much a different expression of being scared. This is one of the more PG-13 reactions, as many players expressed their frustrations with swearing, which is understandable.

That also might be a problem (Image via Reddit)

Here is another superb reaction from the post. One Redditor is looking to the comment section for help, as they think they have lost their soul due to the jumpscare.

Most players would agree that they wouldn't go to a Reddit comment section for help if they lost their soul.

Funniest comments are at the bottom of the post (Image via Reddit)

The last funny reaction goes to u/Lad_Rad, who so eloquently described their response to the post. They have most likely never felt a similar fear in their lives, which many Minecraft Redditors also expressed in the comment section.

The following reactions are notable mentions from the post:

Ha (Image via Reddit)

