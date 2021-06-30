Minecraft Redditor creates a playable Tetris game with redstone

A Minecraft Redditor by the name of u/mattbatwings2 has recently created one of the best redstone Tetris seen in a long time. The fact that it was only created with redstone and no command blocks is probably the most impressive aspect of this post.

As seen in the post above, the original poster (OP) is standing on a platform and playing a classic game of Tetris while in Minecraft. When paired with the shader pack being used, the Tetris game gives off an outstanding glow. Some of the redstone complexity can be seen in the background as well.

Redditor creates a playable Tetris game with redstone in Minecraft

The post

Some redstone builders are simply geniuses (Image via u/mattbatwings2 on Reddit)

The post begins with a far shot of the OP playing Tetris from a floating platform. Due to the shader pack being used, the sky in the background looks extra beautiful.

From the first shot, the player gets a good look at the redstone spaghetti created to allow this build to function. The OP must be an amazing redstone builder, as that redstone contraption doesn't look as unattractive as one might assume for a build of this caliber.

The camera slowly pans to the side as the OP plays a game of Tetris, with each block slowly falling and filing up the screen. The fact that this particular Minecraft Tetris build tracks the score, as well as the next block, is mind-blowing. Most players can't even comprehend how this is accomplished (especially without command blocks).

Reactions

Due to the sheer impressiveness of this Tetris build, the post managed to amass a massive 24 thousand upvotes in only one day. Many Redditors had a lot to say about this genius redstone build.

There are levels to redstone (Image via Reddit)

A beginner redstone builder can easily recognize when something is completely out of their league. While this Redditor may be able to make the lights spin on their lighthouse, they most likely have no idea how the OP managed to create this build.

The OP comes to save the day (Image via Reddit)

In true GOAT-like fashion, the OP provides a link to download this Tetris game in their own comment section. That link can be found here.

Players who are interested in learning advanced redstone should take a look at the insides of this build.

Yeah, what he said (Image via Reddit)

In this thread, two redstone nerds discuss the techniques they used to create this amazing build. Those who understand whatever the OP just said in the comment above should be creating their own redstone build posts on Reddit.

Another classic game (Image via Reddit)

One Redditor jokes that since the OP so flawlessly created a classic game like Tetris, they should be able to create another classic game like DOOM. Unfortunately, due to the fact that DOOM is an FPS, it is highly unlikely that the OP would be able to create it in Minecraft.

The following reactions are notable mentions from the post:

