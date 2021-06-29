Regeneration status effect in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Regeneration is one of the best status effects in Minecraft. It can be the deciding factor between the life and death of a player. Many utilize the regeneration status effect in intense situations such as PVP battles or in boss fights such as the Ender Dragon or The Wither.

To effectively take advantage of the regeneration status effect, players must know its salient features and effects. They should also be aware of all the sources from which they can receive the regeneration status effect.

Everything players need to know about the Regeneration status effect in Minecraft

Obtaining

All possible sizes of the Minecraft beacon (Image via minecraft.fandom)

Players should be aware of all of the possible sources of the regeneration status effect. All sources of the regeneration status effect will be listed below:

Potions of Regeneration

Splash Potions of Regeneration

Lingering Potions of Regeneration

Arrows of Regeneration

Beacon with the Regeneration status effect applied

Suspicious Stew made with Oxeye Daisy

Golden Apple

Enchanted Golden Apple

Totem of Undying (After being revived by it)

Received from Axolotls if the player kills a mob that the axolotl was fighting

Listed above are all of the ways in which the player can acquire the regeneration status effect. There are other instances in which certain mobs can acquire the status effect, such as a villager after it completes a trade.

Effects

A Potion of Regeneration (Image via Stingray Productions on YouTube)

As stated above, the regeneration status effect is one of the best in Minecraft.

While different sources provide various types of regeneration, the effect basically increases the player's health over time. Regeneration is not to be confused with Instant Health, which provides all health points at once.

The following levels of regeneration will be listed along with their stats will be listed below:

Level One: 0.4 hearts per second

Level Two: 0.8 hearts per second

Level Three: 1.67 hearts per second

Level Four: 3.33 hearts per second

Level Five: 6.67 hearts per second

Level Six: 20 hearts per second

The video above showcases the regenerative qualities of the axolotl in the Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update.

