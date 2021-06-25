How to beat each wave of a Minecraft village raid

Village raids are one of the most unique events in Minecraft. Once a raid has started, players and any iron golems will have to defend the village against multiple waves of pillagers. These waves are increasingly demanding and will test even the most skilled of players.

Most gamers think they can take on a village raid with no problems and are disappointed when they lose all of their gear and villager friends. To defeat a raid with minimal losses, they must prepare accordingly.

Also read: How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.10.23 beta version on Windows & Android devices

Best way to defeat each village raid wave in Minecraft

Each wave explained

As stated above, each wave in a village wave gets increasingly more difficult. Thus, players will have to prepare for this beforehand.

Before explaining each wave, Minecraft players should decide how they are going to prepare. For example, some players like to build a wall around the entire village to prevent any villagers from dying. This takes a lot of work but is worth it.

Minecraft players should at least build a raised platform from which they can shoot at the pillagers from above. This is almost necessary to deal with some of the more dangerous pillagers.

Note: The following information is for Hard Mode only.

Also read: Minecraft Redditor makes an amazing play while in The End

Iron golems defending their villager brethren (Image via OMGcraft on YouTube)

Wave One

Wave one will only contain 4-6 pillagers and 0-2 vindicators. The latter will deal decent chunks of damage, but this wave is easy enough to stay on the ground and deal with the small number of pillagers.

Wave Two

Wave two will contain 3-5 pillagers and 2-4 vindicators. Players are recommended to take advantage of their raised platforms to shoot at the vindicators from above. Vindicators deal massive damage, and players do NOT want to get caught off guard.

Also read: How to defeat a woodland mansion in Minecraft

Wave Three

Wave three will contain 3-4 pillagers, 0-1 vindicators, one ravager, and 0-1 witch. Because only one vindicator may spawn, players do not have to stay on their raised platform for this wave. They can use their shield against the ravager to mitigate the damage and either take it out with a sword or bow.

Wave Four

Wave four will contain 4-6 pillagers, 1-3 vindicators, and three witches. This wave is relatively easy, and gamers can decide if they want to stay on the raised platform or not. Either way, they are recommended to kill the witches from a distance as their potions can be deadly.

Wave Five

Wave five will contain 4-6 pillagers, 4-6 vindicators, 0-1 witch, one evoker, and one ravager + pillager. This wave is quite difficult, and players are highly recommended to stay on their raised platform and snipe at the pillagers from above. In addition, they should try to kill the evoker before it spawns the deadly hexes.

Wave Six

Wave six will contain 4-6 pillagers, 2-4 vindicators, 0-1 witches, and one evoker. While slightly easier than the last round, players should still stay on their raised platform and shoot the pillagers from above. Again, the evoker should be focused.

Also read: Mob spawners in Minecraft: Everything you need to know

Wave Seven

Wave seven will contain 2-4 pillagers, 5-7 vindicators, 1-2 witches, two evokers, one ravager + vindicator, and one ravager + evoker. This wave is challenging, and gamers will certainly run into difficulties due to the evokers. If the evokers spawn some vexes, they are recommended to pop golden apples to mitigate their severe damage.

Extra Wave

The extra and final wave will contain 2-4 pillagers, 5-7 vindicators, 1-2 witches, two evokers, 1-2 ravagers + vindicators, and one ravager + evoker. This is the hardest wave that will spawn, and players will need to use all of their potions and apples in case. Again, they must focus on the evokers before they spawn the vexes.

The video above shows a player defeating a Minecraft village raid on the hardest difficulty.

Also read: How to defeat a Bastion Remnant in Minecraft

We have launched a dedicated Sportskeeda Minecraft YT channel! Hurray :) Your feedback is welcome!

Edited by Ravi Iyer