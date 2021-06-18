Minecraft Redditor makes an amazing play while in The End

A Minecraft Redditor by the name of u/ScorchFalcon recently found themself in a very precarious situation. Any Minecraft player who has searched for the elusive end cities knows how difficult it is due to fear of the void. Hopefully, no player has ever been in the situation seen in the image above.

As seen in the post above, the original poster (OP) is island hopping looking for end cities with the hope of finding an elytra. Unfortunately, they made a massive misstep and found themself falling into the void. Only the most skilled of players can recover from this almost certain death.

Also read: How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.10.23 beta version on Windows & Android devices

Redditor makes an outstanding play while searching for an elytra in The End in Minecraft

The post

Of course, an Endermite would spawn... (Image via u/ScorchFalcon on Reddit)

The post begins with the OP innocuously mining some end stone so that they can continue their journey to an end city. This journey comes to a halt when the OP breaks a block and accidentally steps into the hole that appeared below the block.

This hole sent the OP into the void, which almost always results in a swift death. Luckily, the OP was very quick on their feet and threw an Ender Pearl into the heavens, hoping it would land on one of the end islands above.

The OP begins losing health very swiftly, and it looks like they are going to die with 51 levels and some amazing gear. With some amazing luck, the ender pearl lands on the very edge of an end island with the OP at a total of two hearts.

This ender pearl happened to spawn an ender mite, which could have killed the OP if they weren't fast enough. In fact, the endermite took the OP down to 1.5 hearts, which is absolutely insane.

The OP then digs into the island and takes a second to compose themself, which is completely understandable after experiencing that unfortunate series of events.

Also read: Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs Update Part Two Cave Generation: Everything players need to know

Reactions

Due to this post being absolutely bonkers, it acquired a massive 47.9 thousand upvotes in only one day, as well as receiving many Reddit awards. Many Minecraft Redditors had a lot to say about this crazy post.

The OP defies the will of Notch (Image via Reddit)

The top-voted comment for this post recognizes how unlucky the OP has to be to get an endermite on that specific ender pearl. Usually, endermites are no problem at all, but at 2.5 hearts on the edge of an end platform, they become quite dangerous.

Understandable (Image via Reddit)

It is extremely hard to pull out an ender pearl and get it to land in time before death, let alone fight an unexpected endermite on the edge of an end platform. Because of this, the OP deserves every upvote and Reddit award that they get.

Someone buy the OP some new pants (Image via Reddit)

Many Redditors admit that they most likely would not survive the situation that the OP found themself in, at least without soiling their pants.

The OP then reveals that their pants may not be as pristine as some Redditors may have believed at first. However, many players will agree that this is a valid response to the situation seen in the post.

Thank Notch (Image via Reddit)

One Minecraft Redditor enjoyed how the OP closed themself off in a small room to comprehend what had just happened. Again, this is a valid response. In this situation, players are recommended to take a second to thank Notch for their levels and gear.

Potatoes are underrated (Image via Reddit)

Another Redditor completely disregards the whole post to point out that they appreciate the fact that the OP eats baked potatoes. This is completely understandable, as baked potatoes are quite underrated. They require no mob farm and can be easily smelted in an automatic smeltery.

Also read: How to create an automatic smelter in Minecraft

The following reactions are notable mentions from the post:

(Image via Reddit)

(Image via Reddit)

(Image via Reddit)

(Image via Reddit)

(Image via Reddit)

For Amazing Minecraft Videos, do "Subscribe" to our newly launched YouTube Channel.

Also read: Minecraft Redditor creates a rollercoaster tour for their son's birthday

Edited by Shaheen Banu