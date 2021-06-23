How to defeat a Bastion Remnant in Minecraft

Bastion Remnants are some of the coolest naturally generated structures in Minecraft. While they provide the player with tons of unique items, they are also extremely dangerous.

If a player is thinking about taking on a Bastion Remnant, they must ensure that they are sufficiently prepared.

Since Bastion Remnants are located in the Nether, players must prepare accordingly. This means they must have gold armor, potions of fire resistance, and more to tackle these formidable structures.

How to prepare for and defeat Bastion Remnants in Minecraft

Preparation

The "treasure room" found inside of a bastion remnant (Image via u/RoosterGaming2006 on Reddit)

Due to the presence of lava and dangerous mobs in Bastion Remnants, players must ensure that they are prepared for all possible scenarios.

Players should bring the following items to prepare for Bastion Remnants:

Potions of Fire Resistance for lava and fire.

At least one piece of gold armor for Piglins.

Enchanted iron armor or better for Piglin Brutes.

Shield to defend against Piglin Brutes.

Multiple stacks of blocks to be able to traverse in dangerous situations.

Ender Pearls to save the player in dangerous situations.

Players must ensure that Fire Resistance is active at all times due to the high chances of falling into lava.

"Defeating" the Bastion Remnant

Another great shot of a Bastion Remnant (Image via u/Banter-M on Reddit)

Once a player is sufficiently prepared, they can now attempt to take on the Bastion Remnant.

Players will have to be extremely vigilant, as Hoglins or Piglin Brutes can appear out of nowhere and knock them into lava.

Piglin Brutes do an insane amount of damage, and players are recommended to defend against their attacks with a shield.

Once the immediate threats are eliminated, players can then begin to collect the loot. Loot can be found in the following sections of the Bastion Remnants:

The Bridge

The Treasure Room

The Hoglin Stable

The upcoming Minecraft 1.17.1 Caves & Cliffs update for the Bedrock Edition will completely revamp the loot found in Bastion Remnant chests, which was previously underwhelming.

The video above provides a visual reference on how to find and loot Bastion Remnants in Minecraft.

