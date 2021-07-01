Top 5 tips for mining in Minecraft

Mining is one of the most important activities in Minecraft. Since many players mine for almost half of their in-game time, it is important that it is done safely and correctly.

There are a number of efficient mining techniques and tips that players can use in the game.

Also read: Minecraft Redditor creates a mod that randomly changes the size of a mob when hit

5 best tips to use while mining in Minecraft

#5 - Have a Water Bucket on hand

A Minecraft player using a water bucket to create an obsidian pathway (Image via Waifu Simulator on Reddit)

A water bucket is an absolute must-have while down in the Minecraft mines. Players have lost hundreds of diamonds and diamond gear by mistepping into a pit of lava.

Water buckets are extremely easy to craft and can be the difference between life and death for the player. If a player falls into a pool of lava, they can quickly use the water on themselves to save their lives.

#4 - Placing torches on one side of a cave

Torches on One Side (Image via reflections.wordpress)

Real-life miners would put markers on the left side of a cave upon entry so that they can easily determine the way out when they make an exit.

This is also very helpful in Minecraft as players can get lost in the game's vast cave system quite easily. If the player places torches on one side of the cave wall, they will know which way to go when exiting the cave.

Also read: Minecraft Redditor creates a playable Tetris game with redstone

#3 - Carry enough wood

Some pretty Minecraft trees (Image via Pinterest)

The main reason that players have to exit caves in Minecraft is due to wood shortage. Many players don't realize how much wood torches and tools drain over time.

Players should, therefore, bring a stack of logs or at least two stacks of planks with them when mining. This way, players can stay down in the mine for as long as they like.

#2 - Clear that Inventory!

A player with too much junk in their inventory (Image via wikiHow)

Minecraft players also leave mines due to full inventories. If a player clears their inventory of non-essentials before they head into a mine, they won't have to worry about leaving early.

Non-essentials consist of items such as flint and steel as well as too many building blocks, unnecessary food or wood.

#1 - Strip-mining

An example of strip mining from above (Image via minecraft.fandom)

Strip-mining is one of the most popular forms of mining in Minecraft.

Strip-mining is basically an efficient way to mine a large area of land without digging the whole area out. This allows the player to quickly check a certain area for resources. Players commonly use this method to find diamonds in the game.

Players can watch the video above to observe one hour of pure strip-mining in Minecraft.

Also read: Add-ons for Minecraft Bedrock Edition: Everything players need to know

We have launched a dedicated Sportskeeda Minecraft YouTube channel! Please do check it out! :)

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh