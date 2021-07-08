Top 5 Minecraft Reddit builds this week

As most players already know, the Minecraft Reddit provides a never-ending supply of amazing builds. Each week brings new and inspiring builds to the Minecraft Reddit, and this week is no different.

This article takes a look at five of the most upvoted builds that were posted this week. Most of these builds are unique and have not been seen on the Minecraft Reddit before.

5 best builds on the Minecraft Reddit this week

#5 - Drowned Ocean Statue

Imagine seeing this statue while exploring the oceans via a boat (Image via u/president-mcquatsch on Reddit)

Built by a Redditor by the name of u/president-mcquatsch, this build features a massive Drowned statue on the floor of an ocean.

According to the creator of this build, this statue was made to commemorate the fact that they have finally obtained a Trident after two years of playing.

This build amassed a sizable 13k upvotes in only one day.

#4 - 2000 Hour Survival Mega Base

So many different things to look at (Image via u/R4nd0mw4lterMC on Reddit)

Built by u/R4nd0mw4lterMC, this insane build features many structures of different sizes and colors. The most impressive fact about this build is that it was made in Survival.

This megabase, which took 2000 hours to build, gives off futuristic vibes. It is surrounded by floating islands, each of which has different buildings and structures.

This build amassed 16k upvotes in four days.

#3 - The Kraken

A picture of the The Kraken (Image via u/Sonofbloke on Reddit)

Built by u/Sonofbloke, this build features a massive octopus (known as The Kraken), which comes out of the dark depths and destroys an unsuspecting boat.

One can only imagine exploring the seas and seeing the Kraken shoot out of the water, taking the player down into the abyss.

This build got a massive 28.6k upvotes in one day.

#2 - Piano played by bouncing cubes

A view of the piano being played by mystical green cubes (Image via u/KevinJNguy01 on Reddit)

Built by the extremely talented u/KevinJNguy01, this build features a massive piano that is being played by green-colored bouncing cubes.

As seen in the post above, it is almost impossible to imagine how the original poster (OP) created this piano.

This build garnered 35k upvotes in just four days.

#1 - SMP Desert Tower

An impressive desert tower built in an SMP server (Image via u/BigMacWithLettuce on Reddit)

Built by u/BigMacWithLettuce, this desert tower was created in only two weeks. What makes it even more impressive is the fact that it was built in Survival mode. The tower will act as the player's base.

This build earned a staggering 40k upvotes in just one day.

