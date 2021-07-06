Redstone blocks in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Redstone blocks are some of the most versatile blocks in Minecraft. They provide lots of potential uses to players, such as storage efficiency and an infinite redstone power source. Players not taking advantage of the many benefits offered by redstone blocks are severely missing out.

In addition to their mechanical uses, redstone blocks are also a great block choice for decoration. Many players decide to use them in their builds due to their aesthetically pleasing qualities.

However, some players may not be aware of all that redstone blocks have to offer.

Everything players need to know about redstone blocks in Minecraft

Obtaining

Another cool 3D render of a redstone block (Image via ArtStation)

Crafting a redstone block is quite simple as it only requires nine redstone dust to craft.

By completely filling up the crafting table with redstone dust, players can craft one redstone block. This is the only way to obtain redstone blocks in Minecraft.

Uses

A player using redstone blocks to power various redstone contraptions (Image via minecraft.fandom)

As stated above, redstone blocks have a large expanse of uses that may interest some players.

Firstly, players with an abundance of redstone dust are highly recommended to turn it into redstone blocks to save inventory space. Much like coal or iron, nine redstone dust can be consolidated into a single redstone block.

After being crafted into redstone blocks, they can be converted back into redstone dust by being placed on the crafting table.

Redstone blocks are also heavily used in redstone contraptions, much like those seen in the image above. The best mechanic of redstone blocks is that they can be pushed by pistons, allowing for some complicated redstone contraptions.

The power source provided by the redstone block cannot be turned off, and the specific power level is 15.

Redstone blocks will power any adjacent redstone components, including the ones above and below.

The video above by YouTuber Nick Lewanowicz clearly and concisely explains how to use redstone blocks in Minecraft effectively.

