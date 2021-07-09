Hypixel Server in Minecraft: History and more details revealed

The Hypixel server has been one of the most popular Minecraft servers for years now. It was even awarded a Guinness World Record for being the most popular independent server for a video game in 2017. In fact, the server had an all-time peak of 216k concurrent players, which is absolutely insane.

The Hypixel server has a rich history and has only increased in popularity as time went on.

Also read: 2b2t Anarchy Server in Minecraft: History and more details revealed

Everything players need to know about the Hypixel server in Minecraft

Hypixel History

The adventure lobby, which was seen in an older version of Hypixel (Image via hypixel.net)

The Hypixel server that players now know was accidentally founded in 2013 by Simon "Hypixel" Collins-Laflamme and Philip Touchette. These two geniuses were adventure map makers before starting the server.

The creation of the server was accidental. It was initially created to showcase the adventure maps created by Simon and Philip. While waiting to play the various adventure maps, players were able to play mini-games in the adventure lobby (seen above).

The mini-games seemed to be more enjoyable than the adventure maps, and thus, the Minecraft Hypixel mini-game server came to life. It has since exploded in popularity, with 150k concurrent players each day.

Also read: Carrot on a Stick in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Hypixel mini-games

The "Siege" map, playable for the Skywars game type (Image via hypixel.fandom)

The Hypixel Minecraft server's main attraction is its mini-games. The most popular mini-games on the server seem to be Bedwars and Skywars, which are both extremely competitive.

Bedwars is a unique game that pits either eight or four teams against each other (depending on the specific game type). Each of these teams has one bed. If their bed is destroyed, they can no longer respawn. This means that each team has to faithfully defend their base from the enemy teams.

Skywars is a completely different game mode that spawns players on islands that contain tons of loot. Players will have to fight for this loot, which can be used to battle other players. The chests will eventually refill, granting even better loot.

As the game nears its end, Ender Dragons will spawn and continuously attack the remaining players. The last player to survive wins and gets all of the bragging rights as well as the mini-game's currency.

The video above showcases a solo Minecraft player attempting to take on the Bedwars mini-game.

Also read: Top 5 Minecraft Reddit builds this week

Check out Sportskeeda Minecraft's dedicated YouTube channel for all the latest updates!

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh