Carrot on a Stick in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

The Carrot on a Stick is one of the funniest usable items in Minecraft. Its sole purpose is to help players ride a pig in the game.

Players who want to have a battle pig army should definitely know the mechanics of the Carrot on a Stick in Minecraft.

Obtaining a Carrot on a Stick in Minecraft

A Minecraft player happily riding a pig with a Carrot on a Stick in a super flat world (Image via minecraft.fandom)

Players who are looking to have pig races are in luck as the Carrot on a Stick is quite easy to craft.

To craft a Carrot on a Stick, players first need a fishing rod. This rod can be damaged or fully repaired.

The player then needs to find a carrot. Carrots are commonly found in villages scattered throughout the Overworld.

The fishing rod must be placed diagonally above the carrot on a crafting table to get a Carrot on a Stick.

Uses of the Carrot on a Stick in Minecraft

A Minecraft player wielding their battle pig army (Image via wordpuncher.com)

As stated above, the Carrot on a Stick only has one use: to turn a regular pig into a rideable pig. Players will likely only need to ride a pig in humourous situations, such as pig races or pig jousting.

Pigs are not an efficient way to travel over land as they are slower than the player. Horses are much more recommended for land travel.

The Carrot on a Stick can also be enchanted with the Unbreaking, Mending, and Curse of Vanishing enchantments.

The video above showcases one entertaining use of the Carrot on a Stick in Minecraft.

