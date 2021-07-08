2b2t Anarchy Server in Minecraft: History and more details revealed

Created in December 2010, 2b2t (2builders2tools) is the oldest anarchy server in Minecraft history. For those unaware, players on an anarchy server can do whatever they want without being banned. This includes the use of X-ray mods and spawn trapping.

Since it was founded almost 11 years ago, the 2b2t server has a rich history, with many long wars and duplication glitches.

Players who are interested in joining the 2b2t server should learn about its history so that they know what they are getting themselves into.

History of the 2b2t Anarchy Server in Minecraft

4chan vs Facepunch Period

An intense image of the two dominant 2b2t factions facing off (Image via FitMC on YouTube)

After its creation, the 2b2t Minecraft server was advertised on multiple online forums such as 4chan, Facepunch, and Reddit.

Both 4chan and Facepunch users flocked to the anarchy server on a large scale and soon began to form groups.

The Facepunchers decided to start a republic where all players are working for a common goal: to better the tribe. The chaotic 4channers, on the other hand, were comprised of many individual players, with multiple bases scattered throughout the server. Naturally, these two groups became rivals, and a massive war for control over the server began.

However, the Facepunchers' republic died shortly after their leader, Chezhead, left the group. His exit also marked the end of the year-long 4chan vs. Facepuncher war.

The Age of Hype

Shown: Some of the various events that happened during the Age of Hype contrasted with the eras before and after (Image via time.graphics)

The Age of Hype began when popular Minecraft YouTuber TheCampingRusher joined the anarchy server. His arrival led to a massive influx of players on the server.

This time period revived an otherwise dying 2b2t that was reeling from the wars that had taken place. The most important of these wars is the "Rusher War," which saw the largest rival factions facing off.

This video documents some of the most important historical moments that occurred during the Rusher War.

After the Age of Hype

A render of the 2b2t spawn from June 2019 (Image via commons.wikimedia)

A lot of interesting events took place on the 2b2t anarchy server after the initial Age of Hype. However, the most important of them all is known as The Second Age of Hype.

The Second Age of Hype occurred due to an influx of players on the anarchy server amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Many things took place during this age, including Etika declaring war, 2b2t going viral in Taiwan, and Rusher Official coming back to the server.

There is now less activity on the 2b2t server due to the lockdown being lifted, and Minecraft players are unsure when the next important age will occur.

