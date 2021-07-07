Armor Stands in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

The armor stand is one of the most unique additions to Minecraft.

An armor stand is technically an entity in Minecraft, similar to boats or minecarts. This means that it has different physics and mechanics compared to other blocks and items in the game.

There are tons of features about the armor stand that Minecraft players should be aware of.

Obtaining armor stands in Minecraft

A Minecraft player crafts a crucifix with multiple armor stands and some patience (Image via u/JIen_09 on Reddit)

The best way to obtain armor stands in Minecraft is to craft them. To craft an armor stand, players will need six sticks and one stone slab. In the crafting table, the sticks can be placed in an X shape, with one stick in the top-middle slot. The stone slab can be placed in the bottom-middle slot.

Armor stands can also be found naturally generated in taiga villages. More specifically, they are located right outside the armory. One will be equipped with an iron helmet, and the other will be equipped with an iron chest plate.

Functions and uses of armor stands in Minecraft

A map creator giving the appearance of a dead body using an armor stand (Image via u/Spektrumcoll on Reddit)

Most Minecraft players may think that armor stands can only be used to store the player's armor after a long adventure. However, this is not true.

Basically, armor stands allow players to heavily manipulate where they want certain blocks to be located. However, commands are needed for this effect.

Armor stands are commonly used in Minecraft adventure maps due to their high customizability. As seen in the image above, the map creator uses an armor stand and some NBT commands to create the appearance of a dead body. This is only one of many creative uses of the armor stand.

Pumpkins, carved pumpkins, armor, and mob heads can be automatically placed on armor stands with dispensers.

The video above showcases all of the commands that can be used for armor stands in Minecraft.

Players can use the following command to spawn an armor stand with arms:

/summon minecraft:armor_stand ~ ~ ~ {ShowArms:1}

