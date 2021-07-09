Minecraft Redditor discovers the hidden axolotl kingdom

A Minecraft Redditor by the name of u/Scout_Mystery has recently discovered a previously untouched axolotl kingdom. This place must've been where all of the axolotls were hiding in the previous updates, awaiting their grand re-entrance into the Overworld.

As seen in the video above, the original poster (OP) showcases a giant axolotl statue. The story is that this statue was covering a massive underground axolotl society. The OP blows this ancient statue to smithereens, and the rest is history.

Also read: 2b2t Anarchy Server in Minecraft: History and more details revealed

Redditor uncovers a hidden axolotl kingdom in Minecraft

The post

An image of the ancient axolotl statue (Image via u/Scout_Mystery on Reddit)

The post begins with the OP showcasing their axolotl monument. At first, the players may believe that the axolotl kingdom lies inside the statue. However, when the OP blows the whole thing sky high, this is obviously not the case.

After the massive explosion, the OP cuts to a giant axolotl kingdom with hundreds of cute little axolotls swimming harmoniously. While the kingdom obviously doesn't really lie under the monument (proven by a cut in the video), it is still a cool story to imagine.

The kingdom is absolutely beautiful and contains tons of prismarine bricks, big dripleaf, and scattered azalea trees. It is a breath of fresh air to see a Minecraft Redditor actually utilize the 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update blocks in a build.

After getting a close-up of the whole kingdom, the OP slowly zooms out to show how massive the kingdom is. It is unclear whether the kingdom was built in the ruins of the explosion. However, this may be clarified in the comments below.

Also read: Hypixel Server in Minecraft: History and more details revealed

Reactions

Due to the creative nature of this post, it managed to garner a solid 10 thousand upvotes in only one day. Many Redditors had a lot of input and questions about this post.

Also known as inspiration (Image via Reddit)

Minecraft players who believe they cannot build are highly recommended to take inspiration from other builds. It is not copying to take the best aspects of a build and use them in a personal build (as long as the entire build isn't identically copied).

A needed sacrifice (Image via Reddit)

One Minecraft Redditor was disappointed by the destruction of the amazing axolotl statue. The OP states that this sacrifice was necessary, as it allowed for the building of the axolotl kingdom with its remains. Some say the spirit of the axolotl statue can be felt by those who explore the kingdom.

Good question (Image via Reddit)

Only the most patient (or lucky) players will be able to guess how many axolotls can be seen swimming in the axolotl kingdom. Readers are recommended to message the OP with their guesses. Who knows, maybe they'll provide the winner with a download link to the map.

Some helpful building tips (Image via Reddit)

The OP graciously provides some helpful tips for the not-so-great builders of Reddit. Some of these tips are extremely important, such as being excited by the building project. A project that does not excite the builder will either never be finished or be underwhelming when finished.

Also read: How to reset villager trades in Minecraft

The following reactions are notable mentions from the post:

(Image via Reddit)

(Image via Reddit)

(Image via Reddit)

(Image via Reddit)

(Image via Reddit)

Also read: Chunks in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Check out Sportskeeda Minecraft's dedicated YouTube channel for all the latest updates!

Edited by Shaheen Banu