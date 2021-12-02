How to find all the caves in Minecraft 1.18 update?

The Minecraft 1.18 update brought loads of changes and additions to the beloved sandbox open-world game. The Caves and Cliffs update is finally complete with part 2 being released on November 30th. Minecraft's biggest update completely revamps the caves in the game.

Caves has always been the most integral part of the experience of Minecraft. With the new Minecraft 1.18 update, caves are getting a facelift, with two brand new cave biomes, a larger cave generation, and bedrock shifting 64 levels down.

Exploring the caves in the Minecraft 1.18 update will be a completely new experience, nothing like the old Minecraft caves.

Where and how to find caves in Minecraft 1.18 update

Traditionally, to find any cave, players were told to simply dig down and keep digging in different directions until and unless they find one. The Minecraft 1.18 update changes this.

How to Find Dripstone Caves

Dripstone Caves in Minecraft (Image via u/G2FT-G2funnythings, Reddit)

Dripstone Caves are probably the easiest to find from the two cave biomes added in the Minecraft 1.18 update. These caves are commonly found in all types of caves generations. These can also be found submerged in huge underground aquafiers, inside mountains, etc.

To find them, players can either dig down and mine to find them, or just explore huge cracks in the ground which ends up being huge caves with Dripstone Cave biomes blended in.

How to Find Lush Caves

Now, finding Lush Cave biomes in the Minecraft 1.18 update can be a little tricky. They are significantly rarer than Dripstone Caves, and finding them can be a chore. Plus, to find cute Axolotls and cute Azalea bushes, players will need to go to a Lush Cave, hence making them even more rewarding.

Azalea tree on the surface denotes a Lush Cave underground (Image via Minecraft)

However, there is one trick to finding these beautiful hidden caves: players can look for an Azalea tree on the surface of the world. The Azalea tree on the surface of the world will indicate that there is a Lush Cave in that area. Players can start digging around the Azalea tree to find the Lush Caves.

This doesn't mean that they're always hidden and rare, some players might be lucky and find them pretty easily.

Look inside mountains and dig deeper

Mountain with a cave inside it (Image via Minecraft)

Here are a few more tips for finding new caves in the Minecraft 1.18 update. As told by Mojang, with this update, the mountains are getting enormous, but many of them can be hollow and have a huge cave inside them.

Another major change came with the update regarding the bedrock layer shifting down to y= -64, allowing new caves to generate. The bedrock blocks in the previous versions will turn into deepslate and players can dig deeper and find new types of caves.

