5 things to know about Caves in new Minecraft 1.18 update

The Minecraft 1.18 update is going to be released in a few hours! The Caves and Cliffs update is finally coming full circle with part 2 of the update being released soon. Players from all around the world can't wait to get their hands on the new update. This update will bring many exciting features, changes and additions to Minecraft.

As the name suggests, the Caves and Cliffs update is mainly focussed on Mountains and Caves in the game. With the new Minecraft 1.18 update, they are getting a complete overhaul of taller mountains and deeper caves.

Caves in Minecraft 1.18 update: Top 5 things to know about them

Caves in this update are getting completely revamped. Here are 5 things to know about the caves in Minecraft 1.18 update:

5) Ore veins

Ore veins in Minecraft 1.18 update (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Ore veins are rarely generated clusters of ore blocks in Minecraft. These will be coming in with the new Minecraft 1.18 update. Finding one of these ore veins is difficult, but if players find them, they can yield stacks of that particular ore.

4) Bedrock layer pushed down

Bedrock layer in Minecraft (Image via @JasperBoerstra, Twitter)

For the first time in Minecraft, the bedrock layer in the Overworld is shifting down from y=0 to y= -64. This is huge for the gameplay as players will have 64 extra levels underground to explore. The old bedrock blocks from the previous version will turn into deepslate and players can mine deeper.

3) Dripstone Caves

Dripstone Caves Biome (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Dripstone Cave Biome is a brand new biome coming with the Minecraft 1.18 update. The cave biome will feature loads of Dripstone blocks and pointed dripstone emerging from the blocks. It is an extremely dangerous biome to traverse through as players can take damage from pointed dripstones.

2) Lush Caves

Lush Caves Biome (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Lush Caves Biome is another new biome added with the Minecraft 1.18 update. This magical-looking biome will feature vegetation inside a cave for the first time. Glowberries, Dripleaves, Spore blossoms, Azelea bushes and moss blocks will be generated in this biome. Also, this is the only biome where players can find Axolotls.

1) Huge cave generation

Huge Caves in Minecraft 1.18 update (Image via u/Sir_Herpicus, Reddit)

One of the most noticeable changes in caves will be their enormity. With the Minecraft 1.18 update, the caves are getting a lot bigger. Players will experience new humongous cave systems which can go from the surface level all the way to bedrock. These caves will contain huge lava pools and aquafiers as well.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

