Minecraft 1.18 update ore distribution explained

Ore distribution is usually unaffected by updates. However, the Minecraft 1.18 update is bringing massive changes to the entire ore distribution in the Overworld.

After a mega Nether overhaul, Mojang is ready to revamp the Overworld. Minecraft 1.18 update is aimed at improving the mountains and caves of the dimension. Neither of them have received any major updates for a pretty long time.

While enhancing caves and mountains, developers made changes to the entire Overworld, including the ore distribution. This article shares information about the new ore distribution in the Minecraft 1.18 update.

Minecraft 1.18 update revamps ore distribution in the Overworld

Mojang will release their most ambitious project, the Minecraft 1.18 update, on November 30, 2021. The new build height limit is one of the many major changes in this update. Due to the upcoming massive caves and tall mountains, Mojang had to change the build limit to Y 320 and -64.

In the Minecraft 1.18 update, the new Overworld bedrock layer is at Y -64. As the world depth decreases, the general terrain height is also increased. Because of all of this, the Overworld ore distribution also needed a makeover. Here are the changes in ore distribution in version 1.18:

Emerald ore

Emerald ores will now be generated commonly at the top of mountains. Players will find many emerald ores in biomes like stony peaks, jagged peaks, and frozen peaks. Like other Overworld ores, emerald ores now also generate as blobs.

Players can find emerald ores between Y -16 and 256 in mountains. They become common as height increases and peaks at Y 256.

Diamond ore

Diamond ores start to generate from Y 16 and continue to become common as the Y level goes down to -64. Minecrafters will have a better chance of getting diamond ores by mining above the bedrock layer at around Y 58-60.

Lapis lazuli ore

Lapis lazuli ore generates twice in a chunk. It generates once between Y 64 and -64, and a second time between Y 32 and -32. Players can commonly find lapis lazuli ores at Y 0 in the Minecraft 1.18 update.

Redstone ore

Deepslate ores are now common (Image via Minecraft)

In Minecraft 1.18, redstone ore generates twice: first between Y 15 and -64, and second, between Y -32 and -64. Like diamond ores, redstone ores will also commonly generate near the bedrock layer.

Gold ore

Gold ore generates between Y 32 and -64. Players will find gold ore commonly around Y -16. Players can also find extra gold ores below Y -48. In the badlands, this extra gold generates between Y 256 and 79.

Coal ore

Coal ores have become more common in mountains. It generates evenly between Y 256 and 136, but the second time, coal ore generates spreadingly between Y 192 and 0. The best height for finding coal ore in Minecraft 1.18 update is Y 96.

Copper ore

Copper ores (Image via Minecraft)

Copper ore is generated in a spread manner between Y 112 and -16. The best height for finding copper ores is Y 48. Players can find a lot more copper ore in dripstone caves compared to other biomes.

Iron ore

Iron ore is the only ore in the Minecraft 1.18 update which attempts to generate three times. The first time, it generates between Y 256 and 80 while peaking at Y 256.

The second time, iron ore tries to generate between Y 57 and -24 and peaks at Y 16. The third time, iron ore generates in small amounts but evenly between Y 64 and -63.

