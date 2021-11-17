Minecraft 1.18 Caves and Cliffs update part 2 release date revealed

During the Minecraft Live 2020 event, the developers revealed one of the most exciting Minecraft updates, the Caves and Cliffs. However, down the line, they divided the update into two parts.

They did so to make sure all new features were tested well, which may not have been possible if the developers had tried to release them in one version. After waiting for a long time, the final date of release has been announced.

Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update part 2

When is it coming?

About an hour ago, the official release date for the Minecraft 1.18 update was posted on Mojang's website. Players will be able to dig a lot deeper and climb taller mountains on November 30, 2021.

Once the update rolls out, the 1.18 Java Edition can be installed on Windows, macOS, and Linux devices with the latest version of the official launcher.

1.18 Bedrock Edition can be installed on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, Windows 10, and Windows 11.

How to install Minecraft 1.18 update once it comes out

Java Edition:

Step 1: Open the Minecraft launcher.

Step 2: Click on the selected version next to the green play button.

Step 3: Press the play button.

The launcher will then start downloading the latest available version. Once finished, the game will be installed and launch on its own.

Android:

Step 1: Open the Play Store.

Step 2: Search for Minecraft.

Step 3: Select Minecraft and click on the update button.

iOS:

Step 1: Launch the official App Store.

Step 2: Tap on the profile picture.

Step 3: Find Minecraft and click on update.

Xbox:

Step 1: Go to the My Apps & Games section.

Step 2: Search for Minecraft and then select "More options."

Step 3: Select "Manage Game & Add-ons."

Step 4: Navigate to the "Updates" section and update Minecraft from there.

PlayStation:

If the auto-update option is enabled on the player's PlayStation, the game will be updated on its own. If not, players can follow these steps :

Step 1: Search for Minecraft and select "Options."

Step 2: Select "Check for updates", and the latest version will appear. Install the update from there.

Windows 10:

Step 1: Launch Minecraft store.

Step 2: Select the three dots on the top right and click on "Downloads and updates".

Step 3: Select "All Owned" and Minecraft. The game can then be updated from there.

Edited by R. Elahi