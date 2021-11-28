Best height to find diamonds in Minecraft 1.18 update

The Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update will be released on November 30. This update will change the mining experience forever as new cave biomes are introduced, and the world height is also being increased.

In Minecraft 1.18, the caves will generate till Y level -59 as the new lowest Y level is -64. Below -59, players will find layers of bedrock.

Mining diamonds in Minecraft 1.18

Deepslate diamond ores in a mineshaft (Image via Minecraft)

As so many changes are being made to world generation, mining for diamonds will be a different experience. The height at which the diamond ores generate has been changed.

In Minecraft 1.18, diamonds will only generate between Y 16 and -64. The best height for mining diamonds is Y -59, as it generates the most at that level.

Players must not forget to carry an iron pickaxe or better with them as diamond ores can only be mined using it.

The ores will also be longer, and the players will get to see a few rare ore formations as well. Fossils in the Overworld that can be found in the deepest parts will now generate with deepslate diamond ore instead of coal ore.

What is the new height for other ores?

Overworld ores (Image via Minecraft)

Not only diamond ores but all other ores found in the Overworld will be found at different Y levels.

Here's a list of Overworld ores and the heights they will generate at:

Coal ore: Between 0 and 320. Most common at Y levels 95 and 136.

Copper ore: Between -16 and 112. Most common at level 48.

Lapis Lazuli: Between -64 and 64. Most common at -1.

Iron: Found at all levels till build height limit(320). Most common at 15 and 255.

Gold ore: Between -64 and 30. In badlands, it generates between -64 and 250. Like the previous versions, players will still find a lot more gold ore in the badlands.

Redstone ore: Found in the same levels as diamond (-64 to 16). Common at Y -59.

Emerald ore: Generates only in the mountains between levels -16 and 320. Most common at 255. Players will get to see exposed emerald ores a lot more often in Minecraft 1.18. Deepslate emerald ores can also be found naturally.

