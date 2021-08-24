Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update: List of biomes revealed so far

A bunch of new biomes will be coming to Minecraft in the 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update part 2. The dates are unknown, but Mojang will be releasing the update later this year.

The world generation height is also being increased in the update. Once the update is out, caves can generate downwards till Y level -59, and mountains can rarely be as tall as 260 blocks.

Some of the new features are already available to test in beta versions of Bedrock Edition and experimental snapshots of Java Edition. Normal snapshots will be released next month if the developers do not face any major problems.

List of biomes coming in the Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update

Caves

Caves of Minecraft will be receiving three new biomes: lush caves, dripstone caves, and the deep dark.

Lush caves

The lush cave biome (Image via Minecraft)

These are the safest cave biomes coming in the update. They can be found easily by digging under or close to Azalea trees on the surface. Lush caves have cave vines hanging from the ceiling. These vines can have glow berries on them that act as a light source in the cave. Once the update is out, the axolotls will only spawn in the lush cave biome.

Dripstone caves

Dripstone cave biome (Image via Minecraft)

Dripstone caves are a scary biome that is filled with dripstone and pointed dripstone blocks. These blocks generate as stalactites and stalagmites on the ceiling and the floor. Unlike lush caves, dripstone cave biomes do not have a light source. Therefore, a lot of hostile mobs spawn here.

Deep dark

The deep dark cave biome (Image via Mojang)

Deep Dark Caves is the only biome that is not yet available on the beta versions and experimental snapshots. New sculk blocks will be generated here, and a new mob called the warden will spawn in these caves. Mojang has also revealed that no other mob can spawn here.

Mountains

Snow capped peaks biome (Image via Minecraft)

In the upcoming update, the mountains will have six new sub biomes: meadow, groves, snowy slopes, lofty peaks, snow capped peaks, and stony peaks.

Meadow: It has flat fields with different flowers. It looks very similar to the plains biome, and rabbits, sheep, and donkeys can spawn here. This is the lowest layer of mountains.

Grove: This biome looks like the snowy taiga. They are the second-lowest layers of mountains, and rabbits, wolves, foxes, sheep, pigs, chickens, and cows can spawn here.

Snowy slopes: This is the second-highest layer covered in snow, snow blocks, ice, and powdered snow. Rabbits and goats can spawn here.

Lofty peaks: They are the highest layer of mountains that can be found only if the mountain is tall enough.

Snow capped peaks: This generates almost at the same height as lofty peaks when surrounded by colder biomes. Goats are the only mobs that spawn here.

Stony peaks: This biome was revealed in experimental snapshot 3. They are also very tall and generates when surrounded by hotter biomes. Like snow capped peaks, goats are the only mob that can spawn here.

