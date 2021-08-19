Minecraft 1.17.30.22 Bedrock beta patch notes: Full list of changes and fixes revealed

After releasing Minecraft 1.18 Experimental Snapshot 4, Mojang has released a new beta version for the upcoming Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.30 update. Interested players can register for the beta and download it on Windows 10, Xbox One and Android devices.
Minecraft 1.17.30.22 Bedrock beta features changes to cartographers, enchanting, potions and brings some vanilla parity. The new Minecraft beta also fixes bugs related to User Interface, lighting, tridents, shields, spyglasses and more.
Minecraft 1.17.30.22 Bedrock beta patch notes
Cartographers
- Cartographers now only seed explorer maps of undiscovered structures
Vanilla Parity
- Fixed Barrier Block hitbox missing when player is not holding a Barrier Block
- Fixed Barrier Blocks not blocking projectiles
- Fixed Barrier Blocks not blocking player from interacting with blocks behind them
- Shulker Boxes will now drop their contents when destroyed as an item
- Characters now hold bows and Tridents more similarly to Java Edition
- Grass and water block tint colors won't be slightly randomized with noise
- Abandoned villages are now far rarer like in Java Edition
Enchanting
- Enchanting Table's enchantment probability is now weighted
Graphical
- Fixed a bug that could cause the Trident, Shield, and Crossbow to render incorrectly when an additional player is connected over the internet using a Marketplace skin
- Fixed a bug which could cause the Spyglass to appear as if it's being thrown when using a custom skin
- Fixed emissive light propagation in ray tracing mode by increasing irradiance cache sample size
- The hotbar is no longer too dark when anti-aliasing is increased
- The crosshair no longer flickers during multiplayer sessions
Marketplace
- Replaced loading bars with new loading spinner in the Marketplace
User Interface
- Fixed the hotbar being misaligned with XP bar by 1 pixel
- Using the touch interface, holding the output slot on the Stonecutter or Loom will now rapidly craft items
- Fixed an incorrect popup when attempting to activate a pack with a missing dependency
- Fixed translation issues for some keys containing upper case letters
Technical Updates
Commands
- Animations and events defined in Behavior Packs can now run commands that require cheats without the player enabling cheats (such as setting certain rules with the /gamerule command)
User Interface
- If the file format is invalid, content warning message will now inform the user of issues with their language file
Potions
- Potion name string resources have been changed so there are separate "Splash" and "Lingering" string resources
- "potion.prefix" and "potion..postfix" potion string resources are now renamed to "potion..name"
- The game still supports old style of using "potion.prefix" and "potion.*.postfix"
Minecraft 1.17.30.22 Bedrock beta also fixes a weird bug related to rideable entities, which happened only after enabling Caves & Cliffs Experimental toggle. When players try to leave the rideable entity, the game teleports them below Y level 0. It has been fixed in the latest Minecraft beta.