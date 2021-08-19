Minecraft 1.17.30.22 Bedrock beta patch notes: Full list of changes and fixes revealed

After releasing Minecraft 1.18 Experimental Snapshot 4, Mojang has released a new beta version for the upcoming Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.30 update. Interested players can register for the beta and download it on Windows 10, Xbox One and Android devices.

Minecraft 1.17.30.22 Bedrock beta features changes to cartographers, enchanting, potions and brings some vanilla parity. The new Minecraft beta also fixes bugs related to User Interface, lighting, tridents, shields, spyglasses and more.

Minecraft 1.17.30.22 Bedrock beta patch notes

Cartographers

Cartographers now only seed explorer maps of undiscovered structures

Vanilla Parity

Fixed Barrier Block hitbox missing when player is not holding a Barrier Block

Fixed Barrier Blocks not blocking projectiles

Fixed Barrier Blocks not blocking player from interacting with blocks behind them

Shulker Boxes will now drop their contents when destroyed as an item

Characters now hold bows and Tridents more similarly to Java Edition

Grass and water block tint colors won't be slightly randomized with noise

Abandoned villages are now far rarer like in Java Edition

Enchanting

Enchanting Table's enchantment probability is now weighted

Graphical

Fixed a bug that could cause the Trident, Shield, and Crossbow to render incorrectly when an additional player is connected over the internet using a Marketplace skin

Fixed a bug which could cause the Spyglass to appear as if it's being thrown when using a custom skin

Fixed emissive light propagation in ray tracing mode by increasing irradiance cache sample size

The hotbar is no longer too dark when anti-aliasing is increased

The crosshair no longer flickers during multiplayer sessions

Marketplace

Replaced loading bars with new loading spinner in the Marketplace

User Interface

Fixed the hotbar being misaligned with XP bar by 1 pixel

Using the touch interface, holding the output slot on the Stonecutter or Loom will now rapidly craft items

Fixed an incorrect popup when attempting to activate a pack with a missing dependency

Fixed translation issues for some keys containing upper case letters

Technical Updates

Commands

Animations and events defined in Behavior Packs can now run commands that require cheats without the player enabling cheats (such as setting certain rules with the /gamerule command)

User Interface

If the file format is invalid, content warning message will now inform the user of issues with their language file

Potions

Potion name string resources have been changed so there are separate "Splash" and "Lingering" string resources

"potion.prefix" and "potion..postfix" potion string resources are now renamed to "potion..name"

The game still supports old style of using "potion.prefix" and "potion.*.postfix"

Minecraft 1.17.30.22 Bedrock beta also fixes a weird bug related to rideable entities, which happened only after enabling Caves & Cliffs Experimental toggle. When players try to leave the rideable entity, the game teleports them below Y level 0. It has been fixed in the latest Minecraft beta.

Edited by Gautham Balaji