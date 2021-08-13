Minecraft 1.18 beta versions for Android (Bedrock Edition): All you need to know

Even with so many unique features, Minecraft is one of the most stable games available on the market. Mojang emphasizes smooth performance to make sure its fans will never have to face any problems.

Beta are experimental versions of the game that include features from upcoming updates. These versions were released by Mojang so that the community can help in identifying the flaws in them.

Minecraft 1.18 beta versions for Android

Features available in beta versions

Biomes and world generation

As of beta version 1.17.30.21, only two of the three cave biomes have been introduced: Lush caves and Dripstone caves. They were added to the game in beta version 1.17.20.22.

Mojang has also added five new mountain sub biomes (Mountain Meadow, Mountain Grove, Snowy Slopes, Lofty Peaks, and Snow Capped Peaks) in beta 1.16.220.50. The world height has been increased from 255 to 319 blocks.

Items

Sculk sensors made their way to the bedrock edition of Minecraft in beta 1.16.210.56, and its texture was changed to match Java Edition in version 1.17.10.20.

Goat horns were added to the bedrock edition in version 1.16.200.52, but players can access them using the experimental gameplay feature. Sadly, bundles have not been introduced to the bedrock edition yet.

List of all beta versions with 1.18 features released for Minecraft Pocket Edition

1.17.30

beta 1.17.30.21

beta 1.17.30.20

1.17.20

beta 1.17.20.23

beta 1.17.20.22

beta 1.17.20.21

beta 1.17.20.20

1.17.10

beta 1.17.10.23

beta 1.17.10.22

beta 1.17.10.20

1.17.0

beta 1.17.0.58

beta 1.17.0.56

beta 1.17.0.54

beta 1.17.0.52

beta 1.17.0.50

beta 1.16.230.56

beta 1.16.230.54

beta 1.16.230.52

beta 1.16.230.50

How can players install beta versions on their android devices?

To be able to play beta versions of Minecraft, players need to opt-in for the beta program. This can be done by following these steps:

Step 1: Navigate to the Google Play Store.

Step 2: Search for Minecraft.

Step 3: Select Minecraft and locate the "Join beta" option. Then players need to click on "Join."

Players must note that these versions could be unstable for some users because joining the beta program will replace their current game with a version of Minecraft that is still under development.

Beta version players will not be able to access realms, and the worlds created in the beta cannot be opened in older versions.

Subscribe to Sportskeeda Minecraft YouTube channel for all the latest updates!

Edited by Srijan Sen