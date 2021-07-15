Goat horn in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

The goat horn is one of the most mysterious items planned for the Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update.

There is a lot of misleading information about the goat horn. Players should note that it is currently not possible to acquire the item in both the official Java and Bedrock editions.

However, goat horns can be acquired when playing on the "experiments" feature in the Minecraft Bedrock Edition. Players who are not interested in using the feature will have to wait for the second part of the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update to obtain goat horns. The update is set to be released in the "holiday season" of 2021.

Also read: Flying machines in Minecraft: Everything Bedrock and Java Edition players need to know

Goat horn information in Minecraft

There is not much information regarding the goat horn at the moment. However, players are aware of some of its features due to its availability in the experimental version of the Bedrock Edition.

In the experimental version, goats will drop up to two horns when they ram into a solid block. Players will have better odds of acquiring the horns from screaming goats as they are more aggressive. It is not confirmed whether the goats will drop a horn every time they ram into a solid block.

Once dropped, the horn has a few confirmed features. If the player attempts to use the horn, it will result in an eating animation and a horn noise. The horn noise is the same sound that can be heard during pillager raids.

Luckily, a Minecraft developer has confirmed (in the video below) that the goat horn will have additional uses in upcoming updates. The video also showcases additional information regarding the goat horn.

The goat horn in Minecraft will receive additional features in the near future. However, players do not know what these features are. Some believe that goat horns will be used to create horned helmets, which seems like a great idea.

Also read: Experience farms in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Sportskeeda now has a dedicated Minecraft YouTube channel. Click here!

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh