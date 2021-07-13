Experience farms in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

XP farms in Minecraft are a great way to quickly upgrade and enchant items using the anvil and enchanting table. Many Minecraft players struggle with obtaining XP at a decent pace and will have to resort to mining coal or killing mobs at night. This can all be avoided with an XP farm.

As seen in the image above, the player has built a dedicated XP room where they can quickly acquire a large amount of XP with zero risk. In this specific farm, a zombie will drop from a raised platform and take enough damage to be one-shot by the player's fist. This allows the player to save durability on their weapons.

All you need to know about experience farms in Minecraft

A few XP farm designs

An XP farm that utilizes the smoker (Image via a deleted user on Reddit)

There are many XP farm designs in Minecraft. Certain players will prefer certain farms, and certain farms are only available in either the Java Edition or Bedrock Edition.

The XP farm seen in the image above can actually be considered a glitch and only seems to be available in Minecraft. The chest in the bottom left is completely full, and the top chest will contain potatoes. Once the bottom hopper and the smoker are completely full, the player can remove the potatoes in the smoker one by one. This will provide infinite XP.

Another popular (legitimate) XP farm takes advantage of hostile mob spawning. By creating a large and dark platform in which mobs can spawn, the player can guide these mobs to a large drop where they will take fall damage. The player can kill the mob at the bottom of the drop, where they acquire XP and items.

Players can also take advantage of mob spawners for a similar mob farm.

The video above showcases an example of the falling mob XP farm.

Benefits of the XP farm

A mob spawner XP farm explained (Image via wonderhowto)

One of the best advantages of XP farms is the fact that the player can build one right next to their base. This allows the player to basically enchant and upgrade at a moment's notice. They are significantly more efficient than mining, naturally killing mobs or farming animals.

Every Minecraft player who enchants and upgrades often is recommended to build an XP farm.

