Top 3 potions to help defeat the Wither in Minecraft

The Wither is said to be the hardest mob in Minecraft. Most players who have faced the fearsome foe will likely agree. Due to its dangerous attacks and lightning-fast speed, players will need a little extra help to defeat it. This is where potions come in.

There are dozens of potions in Minecraft. However, only a few potions will assist the player in a fast-paced battle, such as the Wither. If the player doesn't have fully enchanted netherite armor, they will almost certainly need these potions to have a shot at acquiring the coveted nether star.

Which are the best potions to defeat the Wither in Minecraft?

3) Potion of Strength

A player holding a three-minute potion of strength (Image via Minecraft)

The Potion of Strength will provide a significant boost to melee damage, which is extremely important when fighting the Wither.

While all Potions of Strength are great, players are recommended to brew multiple Potions of Strength II due to their higher attack increase. These potions only last 1.5 minutes, which is why the player is highly recommended to craft multiple.

After the first Potion of Strength II wears off, the player is advised to find an opening for when they can drink it, as they do not want to take too much damage in the process.

2) Splash Potion of Healing

An image of a splash potion of healing being brewed (Image via Minecraft)

The Splash Potion of Healing is almost necessary for the Wither fight, especially if the player doesn't have any golden apples.

When in a pickle, the player can throw a Splash Potion of Healing at their feet to instantly heal multiple hearts of health. Using these potions could be the determining factor of life or death, which is why they are highly recommended to hold in the Wither fight.

1) Potion of Regeneration +

A freshly brewed potion of regeneration (Image via Minecraft)

The Potion of Regeneration + is by far the most important potion to take into the battle with the Wither. These potions slowly regenerate the player's health over a time span of a minute and 30 seconds.

Firstly, the Wither inflicts the "Withering" status effect, which slowly drains the player's health. Over time, this status effect will deal massive damage to the player. Potions of Regeneration+ will almost completely negate this effect and give the player some peace of mind while fighting the deadly wither.

The above video showcases a full Minecraft Wither fight making use of Potions of Regeneration.

