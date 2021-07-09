5 best interior design tricks in Minecraft

Most Minecraft players tend to focus more on the exterior of their builds than the interior. This is great and all; however, a solid interior design is equally as impressive. As seen in the image above, some players take their interior design very seriously and can spend hours in a single room.

Interior designing in Minecraft is a bit more complicated than exterior designing, as it requires smaller and more subtle additions rather than large walls and windows. The image above showcases this very well, with tiny additions such as the buttons on the left or the potted plants on the counter.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Also read: Top 5 Minecraft Reddit builds this week

Top 5 interior design tricks available for any Minecraft player

5) Drawers

A complicated drawer that consists of signs, item frames, and slabs (Image via Fullyspaced on YouTube)

Drawers are a great addition to almost any room in a house, whether that be a bedroom, kitchen, or living room.

The drawers seen in the image above look absolutely amazing, and that is because a lot of detail goes into them. These drawers consist of an item frame placed on a block, a slab is placed in the frame, and a sign is placed on top of the frame. The slab acts as the handle of the drawer door.

Anything can be placed on top of the drawer, and this will likely vary depending on which room they are located in.

4) Greenery space

A beautiful area suitable for hallways, entrances, and more (Image via Fullyspaced on YouTube)

This amazing design consists of very few blocks. However, it looks absolutely amazing.

The middle consists of a few trapdoors, with two barrels in the middle. A pot with a sapling is placed on top. The sides consist of bamboo placed in pots, which look better than most players may have realized. These bamboo pots can also be placed in many other spaces and still look great.

Similar interior design tricks can be viewed in the video above.

Also read: Carrot on a Stick in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

3) Layered rooms

This room is packed with some amazing interior design techniques (Image via Folli on YouTube)

The room above consists of one room that has a layered space inside. It is not considered a second story. However, it almost acts as its own room.

Both rooms are gorgeous and provide many interior design hacks such as trapdoors along the bamboo plants to cover the dirt, iron trapdoors acting as stairs, and armor stands in a dresser.

Minecraft players looking to up their interior design should study this room, as a lot can be learned from it.

2) Kitchen tricks

Some highlights of this kitchen are the item frames with food, the light fixtures, and the trapdoor windows (Image via magzhouse)

Minecraft players looking to create an exquisite kitchen do not need to look any further. The kitchen above showcases dozens of tricks to take that kitchen to the next level.

The central island is beautifully crafted with trapdoors with signs placed on the side to give depth. There are multiple item frames with food placed on top to cover some of that extra counter and table space. The light fixtures are also quite nifty, consisting of lanterns surrounded by signs.

Also read: How to use a minecart with hopper in Minecraft

1) Modern living room

A minimalist living room, featuring some great design tricks (Image via the archdigest)

Most Minecraft players who view the image above will notice the fire first, which acts as a centerpiece for the entire room. This modern Minecraft room is likely to provide tons of inspiration for players looking to create a living room.

The leaves placed on top of fence posts are a great touch, as well as the potted plants inside of the wall. The couches and the center carpet put the whole room together, giving it a hang-out spot vibe.

Also read: Chunks in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Check out Sportskeeda Minecraft's dedicated YouTube channel for all the latest updates!

Edited by Shaheen Banu