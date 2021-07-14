Flying machines in Minecraft: Everything Bedrock and Java Edition players need to know

Flying machines are one of the coolest possible builds in Minecraft. They allow for infinite flight and can be completely built in Survival mode.

Players looking to travel in a single direction without having to deal with the treacherous surface of the Overworld are highly recommended to build a flying machine.

Although they are quite slow, flying machines allow for idle travel. This means the player can sit back and relax as the flying machine takes them to their destination.

Luckily, flying machines are not too difficult to create in Minecraft.

Flying machine mechanics in Minecraft

A flying machine created without observers (Image via Pinterest)

Almost any player can build a flying machine in Minecraft due to its ease of creation.

In its most basic form, a flying machine consists of pistons, a few slime blocks or honey blocks, and either redstone blocks or observers. Once activated, the pistons will begin pushing the slimeblocks. The pistons facing the other way will pull the slime block towards themselves. This causes a perpetual state of motion for the flying machine.

Each piston has a 14-block push limit, which can be avoided by using honey blocks. Thus, honey blocks are required for larger flying machines.

Players, blocks, and most entities can be transported using flying machines, provided they are either riding in a minecart or towed along by honey blocks.

Once the flying machine runs into an immovable block (such as Obsidian), it will stop.

The video above showcases how to build the most basic flying machines in Minecraft. These machines can then be expanded upon with the use of honey blocks.

Best flying machine uses in Minecraft

A player transporting villagers via a flying machine (Image via Ayple on YouTube)

Due to their ability to fly infinitely in one direction, flying machines have tons of amazing uses in Minecraft. Some of these uses are listed below:

As seen in the image above, flying machines can be used to transport villagers to and from the player's main base.

Flying machines can be used to transport farm mobs (such as pigs or cows) to a new base.

Chests can be placed on flying machines, allowing for the mass transport of items.

The player can idly sit on a flying machine to explore new lands without having to deal with rough terrain.

Shulkers can be transported to the Overworld via flying machines.

