Minecraft Redditor spawns into the end with a UFO

A Minecraft Redditor by the name of u/heeric has recently showcased their amazing UFO delivery system. This specific system allows the player to travel into the end by being sucked into a UFO. Nothing like this has ever been seen on Minecraft Reddit before.

As seen in the post above, the original poster (OP) uses various tricks to achieve this amazing effect. One of these tricks consists of using a Shulker to provide the levitation effect. Hopefully, this post inspires Minecraft players to make even better builds as it is extremely creative and impressive.

Minecraft Redditor showcases an amazing UFO build

The post

A view of one of the OP's other builds (Image via u/heeric on Reddit)

The post begins with the OP traveling into a portal leading to the Overworld. This portal leads into a strange room in which stars and the Overworld (Earth) can be seen. It was later revealed that this effect was created using maps.

A UFO with a bright green beam is also located in this room, and the OP promptly makes their way to it. After stepping into the beam, the player is slowly sucked up into the UFO. The keen Minecraft players will notice that a Shulker is shooting the player, which causes them to levitate into the UFO.

After being completely sucked up into the UFO, the player is then teleported into the end. However, it does not look like the end at all. A massive structure can be seen floating in the distance, and it is later revealed that this is one of the OP's other builds. The build can be seen at this link.

Reactions

Due to the extremely unique features of this post, it managed to acquire a massive 18 thousand upvotes in one day. Minecraft Redditors had a lot to say about this amazing post.

The OP pulls up the facts (Image via Reddit)

For those interested in the specifics of this build, the OP shares how it was created. They reveal that they used over 10,000 item frames and maps to create the space effects. Of course, this results in some lag.

The build seen at the end of the post is actually the ISS, which looks amazing while floating in the end.

Interesting game mechanics (Image via Reddit)

One Minecraft Redditor was wondering how the Shulker was transported into the Overworld, which is a great question.

While the OP didn't answer this question, one Redditor explains that the shulkers can be transported to the Overworld through minecarts or a flying machine. Both of these methods seem extremely annoying and not worth the effort.

A great compliment (Image via Reddit)

It is true that the use of a Shulker to create the UFO's suction effect was extremely novel. Nothing like that has ever been seen on Minecraft Reddit, and it should make players wonder how many unique effects have yet to be created.

A few great ideas (Image via Reddit)

Only one Minecraft Redditor recommended the OP some build ideas, and they all happen to be quite amazing.

Players looking for build inspiration should try some of these builds out as they seem like great ideas. The Realm of Nightmares seems extra spicy as it can be interpreted in many ways.

