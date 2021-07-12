Minecraft Redditor showcases a mod that adds Yoshi

A Minecraft Redditor by the name of u/notQwren has recently showcased a ridable Yoshi mod. For those unfamiliar, Yoshi is a character seen in the Mario franchise. This character was able to be ridden and would constantly die by falling into lava.

As seen in this Reddit post, the original poster (OP) can be seen riding Yoshi, who moves quite fast. It is unclear whether Yoshi is faster than a Minecraft Horse. However, they seem to be speeding through the plains biome extremely fast. Those who have a good eye will realize that the OP is wearing a Mario skin for comedic effect.

Also read: Minecraft Redditor discovers the hidden axolotl kingdom

Minecraft Redditor showcases hilarious Yoshi mod

The post

How many Yoshis can be seen in this picture? (Image via u/notQwren on Reddit)

The post begins with a great shot of the OP riding on top of the Yoshi mod, which seems to be moving very quickly. It is unclear whether Yoshi is faster than a horse, but they certainly look cuter and funnier than a horse.

The OP then gets a better shot of Yoshi, where Redditors will discover that the OP is wearing a Mario skin, likely to become completely immersed in the Mario world. The OP can be seen speeding through a beautiful forest biome, with Yoshi doing much of the work.

In an act of complete betrayal, the OP steers Yoshi over a ravine filled with lava. Yoshi tragically falls into the pit of lava and promptly burns to death. The death was very dramatic; however, such is life in Mario land. This was likely a callback to the fact that Yoshi will commonly fall into lava pits in the real Mario franchise games.

Also read: 2b2t Anarchy Server in Minecraft: History and more details revealed

Reactions

Due to the humorous nature of this post, it managed to garner a total of 20 thousand upvotes in only one day. Many Redditors had a lot to say about this funny post.

Confirmed attempted murder (Image via Reddit)

This Redditor did the math, and it turns out that both the Redditor and Yoshi would've easily cleared the ravine without falling in.

The OP decided to dismount from Yoshi just so that they could fall to their death, which is quite egregious.

Great minds think alike (Image via Reddit)

Many Redditors were quick to desire the sacrifice of Yoshi for an extra jump, which is the reason why many Yoshis are sacrificed in the official Mario games.

Again, it seems that the Yoshi would've survived the jump if the player hadn't dismounted, but everyone knows that the OP wanted this Yoshi to burn.

Interesting feature (Image via Reddit)

A few very cognizant Minecraft Redditors were quick to realize that the OP gained 69 levels of experience after sending Yoshi to their death.

This seems to be a feature that is coded into the mod, which makes it even more hilarious. It also seems quite broken.

Join the club (Image via Reddit)

Some people appreciate Yoshi for the services they provide and would never sacrifice them to get a small benefit. Yoshi is also quite cute, which is another reason why they should never be sacrificed into a boiling pit of lava.

Also read: Chunks in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

The following reactions are notable mentions from the post:

(Image via Reddit)

(Image via Reddit)

(Image via Reddit)

(Image via Reddit)

(Image via Reddit)

Also read: The debug stick in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Edited by Shaheen Banu