Upgrading to netherite in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Upgrading diamond gear to netherite in Minecraft is a great way to gain a competitive edge in both single-player and PVP scenarios. While netherite may be slightly more challenging to come by, it will be worth it in the long run as users can turn it into the strongest possible gear in-game.

While optional in single-player worlds (but extremely useful for the battle with the Wither), upgrading gear to netherite is necessary for PVP servers, where Minecraft players need even the slightest edge to stay competitive.

Everything players need to know about upgrading to netherite in Minecraft

The smithing table

Before upgrading their gear to netherite, players will first need to craft or find a smithing table.

Smithing tables can be crafted with two iron ingots and four wooden planks of any kind. This is obviously relatively cheap, but the stingier Minecraft players have a chance to find smithing tables in various villages inside of the toolsmith villager's house.

Obtaining netherite

Gamers will need to find ancient debris before they can upgrade their gear to netherite. Ancient debris can be found at the lowest layers of the nether.

Players have discovered many ways to effectively mine for ancient debris. Some use exploding beds in the nether to mine large areas quickly. However, many users agree that Efficiency enchanted diamond pickaxes are the fastest way to mine for ancient debris as they instantly destroy netherrack.

Upgrading gear to netherite

Now that players have acquired all of the prerequisite materials, they can upgrade their gear to netherite.

To do this, they will have to place their smithing table and enter it. Gamers can then place any diamond item in the first slot of the table and a netherite ingot in the second. The result will be a netherite version of the selected gear, guaranteed to be more robust and effective.

Upgrading gear to netherite will keep all of the enchantments that were on the diamond gear. Due to the rarity of netherite, players are recommended to upgrade only their most favored of tools. It will also retain the same durability as the previous piece of gear.

Upgrading using the smithing table does not require XP, which sets it apart from the XP draining Anvil.

The video above showcases a Minecraft Bedrock Edition player explaining how to upgrade tools and armor to netherite in visual form.

