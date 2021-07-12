Top 3 uses of the cauldron in Minecraft

The cauldron is one of the most highly versatile blocks in Minecraft. It has some amazingly unique uses that could even be life-saving in some scenarios. Every player is highly recommended to have at least one or two cauldrons in their survival worlds.

For some reason, the cauldron is very underused in Minecraft. This could be because many players still aren't aware of its most useful applications. While most of the cauldron's uses aren't anything special, there are a few that are absolutely necessary to be aware of.

Also read: 2b2t Anarchy Server in Minecraft: History and more details revealed

Best uses of the cauldron in Minecraft

3) Redstone contraptions

A player creates a redstone door by using cauldrons (Image via instructables)

One great application of the cauldron is in redstone contraptions. The fact that it has three fills levels allows for interesting reactions when paired with certain redstone blocks.

When combined with a comparator, the cauldron will emit a different redstone signal strength depending on how full the cauldron is. The cauldron has three fill levels, and each level increases the output by one. The fill levels and their comparator outputs will be listed below:

Empty Cauldron: 0 redstone output

Cauldron with one slot filled: one redstone output

Cauldron with two slots filled: two redstone output

Completely filled cauldron: three redstone output

2) Quick potion brewing

A great shot of an upgraded witch's hut (Image via Pinterest)

The second-best use of the cauldron is its ability to allow for mass potion brewing.

Most potions require water bottles to craft. A cauldron that is completely full will provide an efficient and accessible water source, which can fill multiple water bottles in quick succession.

Unless the player wants a whole water source in their base to provide water bottles, the cauldron will result in saving time and base space.

Also read: Hypixel Server in Minecraft: History and more details revealed

1) Life-saving Nether technique

Nether technique

One of the unknown facts about the cauldron is that it can be filled with water while in the Nether.

This is especially useful as all other forms of water are not allowed in the Nether as they will instantly evaporate due to the scorching heat.

When filled with water, the cauldron can act as a portable lifesaver, as players can jump into it when on fire to be extinguished. All that is required to successfully perform this technique is a cauldron, a bucket of water, and some urgency.

This technique has the potential to save many lives.

The video above showcases a Minecraft streamer performing this technique in the nick of time. The craziest part about this clip is that the Minecraft streamer had to craft the cauldron while on fire, which seems like a very stressful scenario.

Any player that travels into the Nether should always be carrying a cauldron and a water bucket.

Also read: Minecraft Redditor discovers the hidden axolotl kingdom

Edited by Shaheen Banu