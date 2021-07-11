Top 5 uses of sculk sensors in Minecraft 1.18 update

The Minecraft 1.18 update, titled Caves and Cliffs Part 2, is expected to be released around the winter holidays. This update will feature world generation changes, such as new cave biomes, mountain biomes, noise caves, and world height changes.

Even though the second update is focused worldwide, players will still come across new blocks like sculk sensors. The 1.18 update introduces a new type of Redstone block called sculk sensor. These alien-looking blocks can detect vibration and, in return, produce Redstone signals.

Many players didn't expect Mojang to introduce "wireless" Redstone in Minecraft. However, these blocks are probably going to be challenging to obtain. During Minecon 2020, sculk sensors were shown in deep dark biomes. There is no confirmed information on how players can obtain it in survival.

As of now, players can get sculk sensors by using commands or creative inventory in 1.18 datapacks.

Sculk sensors in Minecraft

5) Decoration

Creative players can use even the ugliest blocks and make a masterpiece out of them. Sculk sensors have a unique look not found in any other block in Minecraft. They have an animated tendril at the center of the block. Due to its creepy alien look, players can use it in horror builds for flooring and sounds.

4) Traps

Landmine (Image via Reddit)

Traps made using Redstone dust can easily be broken or avoided, but that's not the case with sculk sensors. Because sculk sensors use vibrations to produce Redstone signals, players do not need Redstone dust.

For example, players can place a TNT and sculk sensor under the target's base. When the target opens their door, the vibration from the door will activate the sculk, which triggers the TNT.

3) Proximity light

Wouldn't it be cool if light glows up as a player passes by like in movies? With sculk sensors, that dream is a possibility now. Players can use Redstone lamps and sculk sensors to create proximity lights. Redstone lamps will power up when a player walks by.

2) Secret rooms and doors

Sculk sensors expand the idea of secret rooms in Minecraft. Sculk sensors detect vibrations from their frequency levels. Drinking water bottles, eating food, walking, opening doors, and other such actions emit a specific frequency vibration.

Using comparators and sculk sensors, players can create entrances to secret rooms that only open when the right frequency is produced.

1) General usage in Redstone contraptions

If sculk sensors become a common block in Minecraft, many players will use them in their daily Redstone builds. Adapting to wireless Redstone may take time, but it will save a lot of Redstone while building contraptions. Players can expect changes to sculk sensors in the future to make them more versatile and viable.

