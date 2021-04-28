How does the Sculk Sensor work in Minecraft?

The Sculk Sensor is a unique block that will be added to Minecraft with the upcoming Caves and Cliffs update. It detects a plethora of sounds and emits a Redstone signal when activated.

The Sculk Sensor has a texture similar to The Warden, and its noise detection features are also similar.

Also read: 5 things players need to know about the Warden in Minecraft

The Sculk Sensor in Minecraft

Behavior

Shown: The difference between active and inactive (bottom right) Sculk Sensors (Image via Minecraft)

The Sculk Sensor has a unique ability to detect noises (or vibrations).

While Sculk Sensors cannot be found in Minecraft right now (besides Creative inventory or using commands), these interesting blocks are slated to be found in the Deep Dark Caves biome along with The Warden.

Advertisement

Sounds such as walking, jumping, and eating within eight blocks of the Sculk Sensor will activate it, causing it to light up and move rapidly. Players who are crouching will not be detected when walking, jumping and shooting a projectile.

A visible wave will be seen coming from the source of the noise towards the sensor. Additionally, when a block of wool is between the sensor and the noise, the sensor will not be triggered (Java Edition only).

Also read: Enchanted Golden Apple in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Shown: Sculk Sensors emitting light once activated (Image via Minecraft)

Once activated, the Sculk Sensor will emit a Redstone Signal and some noise. However, this noise does not trigger other Sculk Sensors.

The signal strength is determined by the distance that the noise is detected. If the detection is close, the signal is stronger. The farther the detection is, the weaker the Redstone signal becomes. Thus, the strongest Redstone signal can be produced by vibrations directly on top of the sensor.

Advertisement

Sculk Sensors can be waterlogged. They can detect noise when waterlogged. However, they will not emit the noise that is usually emitted.

Also read: Minecraft Redditor has a dog fight with Wither over the ocean