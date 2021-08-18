How to download Minecraft 1.18 Experimental Snapshot 4 for Java Edition

As developers continue to return from their breaks, Mojang has released another Minecraft Experimental Snapshot for the upcoming 1.18 Caves and Cliffs update.

In last week's experimental snapshot, many players reported issues related to river generation, weird microbiome generation, stone shore, etc. Developers have tried to fix many such world-generation issues in Minecraft 1.18 Experimental Snapshot 4.

The new Minecraft Experimental Snapshot features changes to desert temples, jungle temples, biome placements, snowy slopes, extreme hills, swamps, and many more.

This article guides readers on how to download the latest Experimental Snapshot.

Download Minecraft 1.18 Experimental Snapshot 4

Before developers release official snapshots, they need to overcome some technical challenges. Until then, players can download Experimental snapshots for 1.18 and experience the upcoming new world-generation.

Experimental snapshots are different from regular snapshots released by Mojang. Players cannot download them directly from Minecraft's official launcher. Experimental snapshots need to be installed manually.

Follow these steps to download and install the new Minecraft 1.18 Experimental Snapshot 4:

1) Download the Experimental Snapshot

Unzip file into versions folder (Image via Mojang)

Players can download the Minecraft 1.18 Experimental Snapshot .zip file from here. After downloading the file, they will have to unpack the file's content in the Versions folder of .minecraft. Here's how to locate the .minecraft folder on Windows, macOS, and Linux devices:

Windows users locate the folder by pressing WIN+R and then typing "%appdata%\.minecraft" in the box.

Mac OS users will have to navigate to the Go menu in Finder and select "Go to Folder". Once there, players have to enter ~/Library/Application Support/minecraft

Linux: ~/.minecraft or /home/<your username>/.minecraft/

Next, go to the Versions folder and unpack the Experimental Snapshot file in a new folder.

2) Open Minecraft launcher

Installing the Experimental Snapshot (Image via Mojang)

The next step is to open the Minecraft launcher. Go to the "Installations" tab and select "Modded" under the "versions" filter on the right. Then, click on "New Installation" and type in any name for the snapshot.

Select the "version" folder name where the zip file was unpacked in the first step and click on Create.

3) Play the snapshot

Experimental snapshot (Image via Mojang)

After hitting the Create button, the launcher will install the Minecraft 1.18 Experimental Snapshot 4. Click on Play to launch the Experimental Snapshot. Enjoy the new and beautiful world-generation about to come to the Minecraft 1.18 Caves and Cliffs update.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul