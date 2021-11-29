Minecraft 1.18 update countdown: When is the update rolling out?

With the countdown for the much awaited Minecraft 1.18 update ongoing, this update is set to be released to millions of eager fans very soon. With loads of changes and new additions, this update is said to be the game's biggest update yet and will be released in less than a day.

Mojang, the game's developers, announced the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update in 2020. They split the update into two parts due to its enormity, with the first part releasing on June 8. After a long wait, players will finally be getting the new Minecraft 1.18 update, which is part 2 of the Caves and Cliffs update.

When will the Minecraft 1.18 update roll out?

Release date for the Minecraft 1.18 update

Many players in the community have been eagerly waiting for the next part of the update. Mojang recently published a blog post about the new update, saying that the new Minecraft 1.18 update will be released on November 30 2021 for all platforms.

Minecraft @Minecraft



↣ redsto.ne/cavescliffsiic… ↢ Mark your calendars, and start practising your awestruck gasps: Caves & Cliffs: Part II releases in all its natural splendour on November 30th! Mark your calendars, and start practising your awestruck gasps: Caves & Cliffs: Part II releases in all its natural splendour on November 30th!↣ redsto.ne/cavescliffsiic… ↢ https://t.co/MpB1QplXDp

Time of release of Minecraft 1.18 update

Mojang revealed the release date of the update, but players still don't know at what time the update will roll out on November 30. As we've seen in the past, Mojang usually pushes out their updates at 10.00 am EST. This has happened with various updates in the past.

Minecraft @Minecraft Better get that pickaxe in tip-top shape: only 2 days remain until Caves & Cliffs: Part II releases! Better get that pickaxe in tip-top shape: only 2 days remain until Caves & Cliffs: Part II releases! https://t.co/lxTZsX3obJ

Hence, players can expect the update to drop by 10.00 am EST. Based on their own time zones, players can calculate the time of the update and eagerly wait for it to drop.

Main features of Minecraft 1.18 update

Mountain generation on Minecraft 1.18 update (Image via Reddit)

There are loads of new changes coming with the Minecraft 1.18 update. For starters, the world generation of the game is getting a complete overhaul with higher mountains and deeper caves. There are 8 new biomes and sub-biomes being added to the game, including 2 new cave biomes.

The Minecraft 1.18 update is also changing the lighting system. With the update, hostile mobs can only spawn at light level 0. This will save a lot of resources which usually goes into making torches to light up the areas.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Wardens, Deep Dark biomes, bundles, and goat horns are some of the things which won't be added to this update.

Edited by Atul S