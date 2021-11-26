Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update expected release time for all platforms

With the Caves and Cliffs Part 2 and the Minecraft 1.18 update just a few days away, players are excited for the upcoming additions and improvements to the world of Minecraft. With a feature list so extensive that it forced the update to be divided into two parts, this update is surely set to be one of the biggest in Minecraft’s long and fruitful history.

With the update bringing massive changes to Minecraft’s mountain, cave, and ore generation, players are bound to get hours of opportunities for exploration and discovering new biomes hidden within the massive depths of the game.

Here's Minecraft 1.18 expected release time for all platforms and everything players need to know about the update.

Minecraft 1.18 release time: Everything players need to know

Lush Caves are beautiful (Image via Minecraft)

Players have sat in anticipation of the Caves and Cliffs part 2 update for months. However, the launch date for the new update was recently revealed by Mojang. Minecraft 1.18 is set to release for all platforms on December 30, 2021. Players may expect Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update to be released at approximately 10 am PST.

Minecraft’s development team has certainly been hard at work improving the game’s features and pushing the game to its limits. Just like the players, the members of the team themselves have been quite excited and nervous about the release of the update. Minecraft 1.18 update release time is likely to be similar to the previous update. A tweet from Minecraft’s Vanilla Game Director, Agnes Larsson, makes this evident:

LadyAgnes @_LadyAgnes Minecraft @Minecraft



Mark your calendars, and start practising your awestruck gasps: Caves & Cliffs: Part II releases in all its natural splendour on November 30th! Ahh this!! 😍🤩 I'm so extraordinary excited! Both work-wise and as a Minecraft player! And I'm so very very proud of and thankful for the full team! This is a huge update! ☺️ And thanks a lot to everyone of you in the community for all the help and support during development! ❤️

The biggest features of the Minecraft 1.18 update

The Minecraft 1.18 update brings a total overhaul of Minecraft’s mountain and cave generation. Caves have been redesigned and are now represented by massive hollowed-out areas with a plethora of hostile mobs and structures like pillars and underground waterfalls. There are a variety of caves available to be discovered, ranging from the beautiful Lush caves to the mysterious Dripstone Caves.

The height and depth of Minecraft’s world have also been modified. Minecraft’s world now has a maximum height of 320 blocks, with the maximum depth increased to a whopping -64. This opens up new avenues for building and mining and has played an enormous part in changing the ore generation that is also coming in this update.

Postponed features of the Minecraft 1.18 update

Archeology is a postponed feature (Image via ibxtoycat on YouTube)

While Minecraft 1.18 comes with a plethora of new changes and improvements, some features have been left out to be released on a later, unconfirmed date. These features include goat horns, bundles, and much-anticipated archeology. Additionally, the Warden mob and the Deep Dark biome have been postponed to the Minecraft 1.19 update known as The Wild.

The Minecraft 1.18 update will change the game for many years to come. With Mojang planning to add even more mobs and features into the 'The Wild' update, the future looks bright for Minecraft and its community.

