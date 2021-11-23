Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update part 2: Upcoming features, release announcement, and more

Last year, one of the biggest updates in the history of Minecraft, the Caves & Cliffs were announced. Down the line, the developers decided to divide the update into two parts, and the second Caves & Cliffs update is yet to be released.

This is one of the most exciting Minecraft updates that will come with a ton of new features for players to explore. After many changes were removed, the final features of the update have been confirmed.

Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update part 2: Everything to know about

Release date

The update will come out this year on November 30. It will be released at once for all devices that can run either Bedrock or Java Edition of Minecraft.

There is about a week left until the release date. Therefore, fans can expect a few more pre-release versions and release candidates to come out.

Snapshots

The developers are mostly done working on the main features. Therefore, they have started releasing 1.18 pre-release snapshots.

These versions are more stable than regular snapshots and have all the features coming in the update. So far, six pre-release snapshots have come out that fans can install to try the new features.

Main features

New mountain biome (Image via Minecraft)

The most interesting features of the Caves & Cliffs update part 2 are the new mountain and cave biomes. Through this update, six mountain biomes and two cave biomes are making their way into the game.

Meadows, groves, snowy slopes, jagged peaks, frozen peaks, and stony peaks are the upcoming mountain biomes. The new cave biomes are lush caves and dripstone caves.

Other world generation features such as the noise caves ("cheese", "spaghetti", and "noodle") and aquifers are also going to be in this update.

The world height is being increased both upwards and downwards. The new height limits are Y-64 and Y 320.

Players will also get to use a new music disc called "Otherside". It can be found in loot chests of dungeons and strongholds.

Features removed

The warden in the deep dark cave (Image via Mojang)

During Minecraft Live 2021, the developers announced that they will be removing a few of the features from this update. Bundles, goat horns, sculk blocks, deep dark caves, and the warden have been removed. They will be added to the game with the next major update, Minecraft 1.19: The Wild update.

