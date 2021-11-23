Minecraft 1.18 pre-release 6 for Java Edition: Full list of changes revealed

Another pre-release for the Minecraft 1.18 update is out now. Players with the Java Edition launcher can directly install it from there after enabling snapshots in the Installations tab. Like most pre-released versions, the 1.18 pre-release 6 comes with quite a few bug fixes.

This pre-release also comes with two small changes. As the Minecraft 1.18 update is scheduled to be released on November 30, players can expect a few more pre-releases to come out that fix gameplay issues.

Minecraft 1.18 pre-release 6: Everything changed and fixed in this snapshot

Changes made in this pre-release snapshot

A number of cave features have been tweaked.

Technical changes made in this pre-release snapshot

To reduce the FPS spikes experienced due to autosave, Minecraft will now save chunks whenever there is time to spare.

All bugs fixed

Signature attribute is stripped from java records.

Soul soil and soul sand blocks generating below the nether ceiling.

Falling blocks changes into dropped items when placed on Y1 and land on Y0.

Missing blocks in a few chunks below Y0.

min_y and height ignored when upgrading a custom world to 21w43a.

Off-heap memory leak.

Crashes occur when terrain shaper data is missing.

Temperatures not getting appropriately converted.

Players hover in place indefinitely upon breaking a ladder block or vine while climbing it, sneaking.

Dripstone not generating at high Y levels.

The bounding box of ocean monuments upgraded from previous versions appears to have shifted to chunk borders north and west.

Incorrect surface blocks in windswept savanna biomes in Large Biomes world type.

Exposed Nether bedrock roofs.

Minecraft would crash upon loading new chunks.

Holes in lava pools made by pointed dripstone.

Before installing this pre-release snapshot, the developers recommend that players create a backup of their old worlds because there's a chance that their worlds could get corrupted.

Pre-releases still have a lot of bugs in them. If users come across a bug, they can report it to the developers. This feedback helps in identifying new bugs and fixing them to make the game smoother and more stable.

