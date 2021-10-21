How to back up your Minecraft world

When Minecraft players exit their games, they typically expect that their in-game worlds will be there when they return. Yet Minecraft isn’t infallible, and there is a chance that the game’s files can be lost, destroyed, or otherwise corrupted.
One way that players can make sure their game is safe is by creating a backup of their Minecraft world. A safeguard against world corruption, backups ensure that there is always an extra file for players to fall back on. They're especially useful when Minecraft gets a new update.
Backing up your Minecraft world isn't challenging, and here's a quick step-by-step you can follow to make sure you never lose your progress.
A guide to backing up your Minecraft world
1) Backing up your Minecraft world
- First, Minecraft players will need to navigate to the game's single-player menu. From there, you should find the world that you would like to back up.
- Select the world that you'd like to back up and click on the 'Edit' button. This button will be towards the bottom left of your screen.
- A list of options will appear on your screen. One of these options will be the 'Make Backup' button. Click on this button.
- Once you've done this, Minecraft should automatically start backing up your game. Keep in mind that this can take time and that larger backups may take several minutes to complete.
- Once the backup has been completed, you will be taken back to Minecraft's single-player game selection menu.
2) Restoring your Minecraft world
Now that you have your Minecraft world backed up, here is a quick and easy guide that you can follow to restore your game:
- Select the world which you have backed up.
- Click on the 'Edit' button.
- Navigate to the 'Open Backups Folder' button. Your backup files will be in this folder. They should be in .zip file format.
- Find the backup file for the world that you would like to restore. Make a copy of it.
- Go to your Minecraft 'saves' menu.
- On Mac OS, this can be found in Library/Application Support/minecraft/saves.
- If you're running Windows, you can locate this folder by hitting Win+R and typing '%appdata%\.minecraft\saves' into the search bar that pops up.
- Once you've located your game's 'saves' folder, you can paste your backup file into it. Be sure to unzip the file.
- Close and reopen Minecraft. Your world should now be restored.
