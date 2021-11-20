Minecraft 1.18 update: List of new mountain biomes

Minecraft is one of the most famous sandbox games and is played by thousands of players every day. As such, the game needs a constant influx of new features and content to keep things fresh.

Every year, one or more major Minecraft updates are released with lots of new exciting items, blocks, and a few mobs. The first Caves & Cliffs update has already been released this year, and the second is on its way.

Every mountain biome coming in the Minecraft 1.18 update

With the Minecraft 1.18 update, new world generation features are being introduced. The build height is being increased to 384 blocks. 320 is the new limit upwards and -64 downwards.

The new mountain sub-biomes are arguably one of the best features of the 1.18 update. Six new biomes are coming in this update.

Here's a list of all the new mountain biomes with a few of their features:

Meadow: This biome can be found in some of the lowest layers of mountains. It is full of grass blocks. Villages and pillager outposts can generate here as well. Only three mobs — rabbits, donkeys, and sheep — spawn here.

Grove: This biome generates in the slopes of snowy mountains, and powder snow blocks generate here. Pillager outpost is the only structure that players may find here, and rabbits, wolves, pigs, chickens, cows, and foxes spawn in this sub-biome.

Snowy slopes: As the name suggests, this mountain biome is covered in snow as well. Two structures — pillager outposts and igloos — can be found here. Rabbits and goats are the only mobs that players will come across in this biome.

Jagged peaks: This is one of the tallest sub biomes that generate at mountain peaks. The only structure players may find here is the pillager outpost, and goats are the only mobs that spawn here. As it is one of the topmost sub-biome, it is also covered in snow.

Frozen peaks: Like the jagged peaks biome, this biome is also one of the tallest ones and is covered in snow. However, players will also find packed ice blocks here. Only goats and pillager outposts are generated here.

Stony peaks: Unlike the previous biome, stony peaks are covered in stone, gravel, and strips of calcite blocks. No animal spawns here, and the only structure players may find is the pillager outpost.

Players will be able to explore all these biomes once the Minecraft 1.18 update comes out on November 30. They can also try playing on pre-release versions, but these can be slightly unstable.

