Minecraft 1.18 pre-release 5 for Java Edition: Full list of changes revealed

The developers of Minecraft took their sweet time fixing bugs after releasing the second 1.18 pre-release. However, they are now pushing out new pre-release versions very quickly. In the last three days, they have churned out four new 1.18 pre-releases.
For those unaware, Minecraft 1.18 pre-releases are test versions that have all the features coming in the 1.18 update. In pre-release versions, the developers try to fix all the bugs they come across and the ones that the community has reported.
Minecraft 1.18 pre-release 5
After the pre-release 1, this is the first one that has a new modification. All other pre-releases had a ton of bug fixes.
New changes
Only one change has been made in this pre-release. If any bedrock is generated at Y0 in a chunk, the new world generation will happen under any non-air block at Y0 in said chunk.
List of main bug fixes
- Parrot wing texture reversed on bottom.
- Side texture of the stripped dark oak log is too bright.
- Top texture bark ring of dark oak log not updated.
- Pillagers have no texture hood.
- Lily Pad mirrors texture when placed.
- Incorrect texture of spruce door top/bottom.
- Few misplaced pixels left in the illusioner's textures.
- Slightly more opaque red glass and outline of blue glass.
- Outdated iron pallet used in anvil GUI hammer.
- Sound system warning messages are spamming the system log.
- Top texture of glass pane has not changed with the texture update.
- Cactus is vertically squished when inside a pot.
- Ice replaced with path blocks in villages.
- Old plank textures being used in lectern base plate texture.
- Melon seeds texture is not vertically centered.
- Inconsistent highlight color on armor.
- An incorrect pixel of carrot crop texture.
- Cave vines can generate floating.
- Cave vines hanging on cobwebs.
- Extra pixels in cocoa pod textures as of Texture Update
- Off-centered back of wild axolotls.
- Azalea trees can fail to generate.
- Azalea trees on icebergs.
- Melons in Jungle biomes.
- Azalea trees not generating.
- Stone in the side of hoodoos.
- Inconsistent colors in grindstone gui.
- Gamerule numbers not changing.
- Sweet berry bushes generating a lot less.
- Rooted dirt cannot replace terracotta.
- Up and down keys not working in servers section in multiplayer menu.
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Interested readers can check out the other bug fixes from the official Minecraft article.