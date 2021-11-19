Minecraft 1.18 pre-release 5 for Java Edition: Full list of changes revealed

The developers of Minecraft took their sweet time fixing bugs after releasing the second 1.18 pre-release. However, they are now pushing out new pre-release versions very quickly. In the last three days, they have churned out four new 1.18 pre-releases.

For those unaware, Minecraft 1.18 pre-releases are test versions that have all the features coming in the 1.18 update. In pre-release versions, the developers try to fix all the bugs they come across and the ones that the community has reported.

Minecraft 1.18 pre-release 5

slicedlime @slicedlime Happy Friday - here's one final pre-release of the week! This one fixes pixels and grows azalea, among other bug fixes! minecraft.net/en-us/article/… Happy Friday - here's one final pre-release of the week! This one fixes pixels and grows azalea, among other bug fixes! minecraft.net/en-us/article/…

After the pre-release 1, this is the first one that has a new modification. All other pre-releases had a ton of bug fixes.

New changes

Only one change has been made in this pre-release. If any bedrock is generated at Y0 in a chunk, the new world generation will happen under any non-air block at Y0 in said chunk.

List of main bug fixes

Parrot wing texture reversed on bottom.

Side texture of the stripped dark oak log is too bright.

Top texture bark ring of dark oak log not updated.

Pillagers have no texture hood.

Lily Pad mirrors texture when placed.

Incorrect texture of spruce door top/bottom.

Few misplaced pixels left in the illusioner's textures.

Slightly more opaque red glass and outline of blue glass.

Outdated iron pallet used in anvil GUI hammer.

Sound system warning messages are spamming the system log.

Top texture of glass pane has not changed with the texture update.

Cactus is vertically squished when inside a pot.

Ice replaced with path blocks in villages.

Old plank textures being used in lectern base plate texture.

Melon seeds texture is not vertically centered.

Inconsistent highlight color on armor.

An incorrect pixel of carrot crop texture.

Cave vines can generate floating.

Cave vines hanging on cobwebs.

Extra pixels in cocoa pod textures as of Texture Update

Off-centered back of wild axolotls.

Azalea trees can fail to generate.

Azalea trees on icebergs.

Melons in Jungle biomes.

Azalea trees not generating.

Stone in the side of hoodoos.

Inconsistent colors in grindstone gui.

Gamerule numbers not changing.

Sweet berry bushes generating a lot less.

Rooted dirt cannot replace terracotta.

Up and down keys not working in servers section in multiplayer menu.

Interested readers can check out the other bug fixes from the official Minecraft article.

