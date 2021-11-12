Minecraft 1.18 pre-release 1 for Java Edition: Full list of changes revealed

Excited fans who have been eagerly waiting for Minecraft 1.18 Caves and Cliffs no longer have to play the 1.18 snapshots as the developers have finally released the first 1.18 pre-release.

Pre-release versions of Minecraft are more stable than snapshots. They do not add much or bring many new changes to the existing features but emphasize fixing the bugs. With the first pre-release out, fans can expect the Minecraft 1.18 update to come out very soon.

Henrik Kniberg @henrikkniberg OK Minecraft 1.18 prerelease 1 is out! One of the last-minute things we did was re-add Amplified and Large Biomes world types. Was a bit tricky to figure out what amplified that should do in the already dramatic 1.18 terrain. Here's what we ended up with: youtube.com/watch?v=pAwtKP… OK Minecraft 1.18 prerelease 1 is out! One of the last-minute things we did was re-add Amplified and Large Biomes world types. Was a bit tricky to figure out what amplified that should do in the already dramatic 1.18 terrain. Here's what we ended up with: youtube.com/watch?v=pAwtKP…

Minecraft 1.18 pre-release 1

Changes made in 1.18 pre-release 1 compared to the last snapshot

The developers have made Amplified and Large biome world type available again. They have been designed to adapt to the new terrain.

The world types "Caves" and "Floating islands" have been removed from the world creation screen.

Transition between the old and new terrain has been made less "cliffy". Surface height, caves, and biomes will blend.

Henrik Kniberg @henrikkniberg Unfortunately Amplified and Large Biome world types are only on Java for now. Hoping we could add these to Bedrock at some point, but can’t promise. Unfortunately Amplified and Large Biome world types are only on Java for now. Hoping we could add these to Bedrock at some point, but can’t promise.

Technical changes made in 1.18 pre-release 1

Instead of just biomes, full worldgen reference files are now created by --report option in the data generator.

Main bugs fixed

Clicking and dragging the mouse wheel button over item slots incorrectly attempts to place full stacks in survival.

Players can get outside of the worldborder by mounting a rideable entity such as boats.

Players could take or place water, lilypads or lava outside worldborder and inside spawn protection.

For the End and Nether, worldborder is not correctly initialized.

The namespace IDs of the newly added advancements do not match their translation keys.

Feels like Home and Sound of Music are located in the incorrect tab folder.

World freezing when the player uses /locate desert_pryamid command in a desert superflat world.

End portal frames are being deleted due to lava pools intersecting strongholds.

Bedrock not generating in the Overworld in old chunks.

Deepslate not generating in wooded badlands and badlands biomes below Y0.

Very slow terrain generation of the End dimension.

Portals no longer load chunks as non-entity processing.

Snowy plain villagers not spawning when the player would use villager spawn egg in jagged peaks, grove, frozen peaks, and snowy slopes.

Sandstone generating significantly less in the desert.

Within a biome, cover can come to be incorrect.

If there are blocks directly below it, stalactites do not fall.

