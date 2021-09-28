All you need to know about bedrock in Minecraft

Bedrock is an unbreakable block in Minecraft. Players can find bedrock at the lowest levels of Minecraft's Overworld and Nether realms, where the block serves as a barrier to prevent players from falling out of the world. Bedrock can also be found at the top-most level of the game's Nether. This is in place to avoid Minecraft players from accessing the Nether roof.

Although players can break the block in Minecraft's creative mode, bedrock is indestructible in most other circumstances. Being blast resistant and fire-proof, bedrock cannot be broken or mined in Minecraft's survival or hardcore modes.

What is bedrock in Minecraft?

Bedrock is a type of block in Minecraft which is unbreakable in all game modes except creative. Players outside of Minecraft's creative mode cannot use any tool to mine bedrock, which makes the block unobtainable through normal means.

Bedrock is immune to fire and lava damage. With a blast resistance of 3.6 million, bedrock blocks are immune to blast damage as well. The blocks cannot be broken or moved with a piston.

Bedrock trivia

Real-life bedrock can be broken.

Bedrock in Minecraft will display a wither skull design if the sides of the blocks line up in a certain way.

In-game bedrock formation can be disrupted by the formation of strongholds.

In Minecraft Java Edition, bedrock formation patterns are consistent across worlds. The formation can differ if the world is super flat but does not vary based on the world seed.

Real-life bedrock is any solid rock found beneath surface materials such as soil or sand.

Vexes and the Ender Dragon are each able to fly through bedrock blocks.

An Ender Dragon cannot destroy bedrock.

Can players break bedrock in Minecraft?

Players can break bedrock in Minecraft's creative mode. But can the block be broken in other game modes? The short answer is no; it cannot be broken. While players can switch game modes or enable cheats, those running survival or hardcore modes have no way to naturally obtain a bedrock block in-game.

