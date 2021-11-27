List of new biomes coming in Minecraft 1.18 update

The Minecraft 1.18 update is around the corner, and it will introduce eight new biomes to the game. Mojang announced the Caves and Cliffs update to be the biggest one yet. However, the developer has never added this many biomes at once, so players can't wait to get their hands on the newest patch.

Biomes are different types of regions in Minecraft. They are dependant on various natural factors like temperature, land height, water content, etc. With the new Minecraft 1.18 Caves and Cliffs update Part 2, the mountains and the caves are getting a complete renovation, with new world generation and new biomes.

Peaks, groves, meadows part of new biomes coming in Minecraft 1.18 update

Here is a comprehensive list of new biomes coming in the Minecraft 1.18 update:

1) Grove

A grove in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

These biomes will generate on the slopes of a snowy mountain connected to a forest biome and will contain loads of trees on the mountain slopes.

2) Meadow

A meadow in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

These biomes will be generated at the foot of the mountains on small plateaus and have various types of flowers, beehives, and tall grass.

3) Snowy slopes

Snowy slopes in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

These biomes will also generate on the slopes of snowy mountains but won't have trees like the grove biome. These Minecraft 1.18 update biomes will only have snow and powder snow.

4) Jagged peaks

Jagged peaks in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

These biomes will be generated at mountain peaks and have sharp and jagged peaks. They will constitute either snow or stone blocks.

5) Frozen peaks

Frozen peaks in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Another biome that will generate at mountain peaks but has packed ice, ice, and snow blocks. This biome will also have smoother mountain peaks.

6) Stony peaks

Stony peaks in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

The last of the three mountain peak biomes in Minecraft 1.18 update, this biome won't have any snow or ice. The mountain peaks will be made up of stone blocks, with calcite blocks also generating here.

7) Dripstone caves

Dripstone caves in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)

One of the two newly added cave biomes in the Minecraft 1.18 update, this biome will contain dripstone blocks and pointy dripstone. This will be dangerous to traverse as the pointy dripstone can cause damage to the players.

8) Lush caves

Lush caves in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Lush caves is another cave biome to be added to the Minecraft 1.18 update. This biome will feature beautiful glow berries, azalea bushes, drip leaves, spore blossoms, and moss blocks.

Edited by Ravi Iyer