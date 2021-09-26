How to use bees in Minecraft

Enjoying significant popularity since Minecraft version 1.15, bees have a few uses for players to warrant keeping them close by.

Buzzing about in plains and forest biomes, bees can be captured and placed in natural bee nests or man-made beehives to accommodate them. Once inside, they'll carry about their business as usual without the player needing to make an effort on their part.

This business includes collecting pollen from flowers, then returning to their home to make honey, which players can then harvest in the form of liquid honey or by harvesting honeycombs. There's also a third function that can be useful for prospective farmers.

Bees collect pollen from nearby flowers in order to make honey at their nest or hive (Image via Mojang).

Once players have a nearby nest or hive and have brought bees to it, either using the Silk Touch enchantment to transport the nest with bees inside or simply by bringing them over with leads, they can begin to be used for the Minecraft player's benefit.

However, before players begin harvesting anything from bee nests or hives, they should place a source of flame, such as a campfire underneath the bee nest/hive in order to keep them from becoming aggressive when their goods are taken. Smoke from the fire should make the bees completely passive unless they are attacked.

By placing flowers around a nest or hive, bees will depart their home and spend time collecting pollen from the flowers, rotating over them. This will present a new texture on the bee's back to show that it is carrying pollen, along with dropping small pollen particles as it flies.

Once the bee has returned home, it will get to work creating honey. Once there is enough honey for Minecraft players to harvest, the texture of the nest or hive will change and show the golden honey coming from the block. At this point, players can use a bottle on the nest to gather liquid honey or can use shears to take honeycombs instead.

In addition to providing these materials, bees can also speed up crop growth thanks to the pollen that falls from them as they fly. By placing flowers around a plot of tilled land where crops are growing, bees will gather the pollen before flying over the crops and dropping pollen particles, speeding crop growth in Minecraft similar to how bone meal does.

For maximum effect, be sure to keep the flowers on one side of the tilled land and the bee nest/hive on the other side to ensure the bees are traveling the length of the farm plot to return home. This growth tactic works for many Minecraft crops including wheat, carrots, pumpkins, potatoes, beetroots, melons, and berry bushes.

