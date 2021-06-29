How to get Bone Meal in Minecraft

Bone Meal is one of Minecraft's more commonly-seen and used items. This means that some players will want to have a large supply to take advantage of its many uses.

From growing plant life, to crafting dyes, blocks, and many decorations, Bone Meal is a great all-around material in Minecraft. For those unsure of how to find or make it, however, it may not be as accessible. However, there are plenty of ways to stock up on Bone Meal. It spawns in quite a few loot locations, as well as being droppable from fish. Additionally, using a composter and putting enough plant matter inside will spawn one piece of Bone Meal.

Minecraft: Getting bones to craft Bone Meal

For Minecraft players having trouble getting Bone Meal drops, finding regular bones is a great substitute, since bones can be broken down into three Bone Meal per piece. Players attempting to find bones in Minecraft can give these methods a try:

Although killing fish can yield Bone Meal itself, the act of fishing can often snag players a few bones. Though it is incredibly rare, having the Luck of the Sea enchantment on the player's fishing pole can yield a 1% chance of obtaining a bone simply from fishing. Minecraft gamers hoping to get a large number of bones in a short time, should avoid this method.

Killing Skeletons, Wither Skeletons, skeletal horses, and Strays will drop 0-2 bones per kill. If the player is using a Looting enchantment on their weapon, they can increase those numbers to a maximum of five bones by using the enchantment Looting III.

In Minecraft's Bedrock edition, Salmon, Cod, Pufferfish, and Tropical Fish have a 25% chance to drop 1-2 bones upon death. This is also amplified by the Looting enchantment.

Bones can be found in several different loot chests. The chests can be found in dungeons, desert temples, jungle temples and woodland mansions. This is true for both Bedrock and Java editions of Minecraft.

With a little luck and determination, it is not difficult to grab a few bones or a few extra pieces of Bone Meal. For more ambitious Minecraft players, there is also the option to create a Bone Meal farm. Though this is a resource-heavy project, the rewards are well worth the investment.

