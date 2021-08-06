What are all the biomes in Minecraft?

Minecraft has a variety of biomes that cover the Overworld and the Nether. Over the years, Mojang has added tons of biomes to the game world through numerous updates. In fact, more new biomes will be coming to the title in the 1.18 Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update.
There is a biome for every type of Minecraft player. Each biome has its own climate. Biomes with drastically different climates will not be able to spawn directly next to each other.
The main biomes in Minecraft, along with their climates, are listed below.
Note: Certain biomes in Minecraft have many variants.
A list of every single biome in Minecraft
Cold and Snowy Biomes
Minecraft players who love the winter will have an affinity for the cold and snowy biomes listed below:
- Mountain Meadow (upcoming in 1.18)
- Giant Tree Taiga
- Giant Spruce Taiga
- Taiga
- Stone Shore
- Extreme Hills
- Snowy Beach
- Frozen Ocean
- Frozen River
- Snowy Tundra
- Mountain Grove (upcoming in 1.18)
- Snowy Slopes (upcoming in 1.18)
- Lofty Peaks (upcoming in 1.18)
- Snow Capped Peaks (upcoming in 1.18)
- Snowy Taiga
- Frozen River
- Ice Spikes
Although snow is not present in every one of these biomes, their climate is still considered cold.
In these biomes, snow golems will be able to stay outside without melting. Water will also freeze in most of these biomes.
Dry Biomes
The following biomes are considered to have dry climates:
- Badlands
- Desert
- Savanna
- Shattered Savanna (JE only)
- Savanna Plateau
- Shattered Savanna Plateau (JE only)
Since all of these biomes have dry climates, they have fewer pockets of water. All ice will melt in these biomes.
Temperate Biomes
All of the biomes listed below have temperate climates:
- Shattered Savanna (BE only)
- Shattered Savanna Plateau (BE only)
- Jungle
- Mushroom Fields
- Beach
- Plains (all types)
- Swamp
- Dripstone Caves
- Dark Forest
- Forest
- Tall Birch Forest
- Birch Forest
- Lush Caves
- River
- Flower Forest
These biomes have a higher chance of spawning small to large water pockets.
Aquatic Biomes
The biomes listed below have aquatic climates:
- Ocean
- Deep Ocean
- Warm Ocean
- Frozen Ocean
- Lukewarm Ocean
- Cold Ocean
- Coral Reef
Nether Biomes
All Nether biomes in Minecraft are listed below:
- Basalt Deltas
- Crimson Forest
- Nether Wastes
- Soulsand Valley
- Warped Forest
