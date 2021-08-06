What are all the biomes in Minecraft?

Minecraft has a variety of biomes that cover the Overworld and the Nether. Over the years, Mojang has added tons of biomes to the game world through numerous updates. In fact, more new biomes will be coming to the title in the 1.18 Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update.

There is a biome for every type of Minecraft player. Each biome has its own climate. Biomes with drastically different climates will not be able to spawn directly next to each other.

The main biomes in Minecraft, along with their climates, are listed below.

Note: Certain biomes in Minecraft have many variants.

A list of every single biome in Minecraft

Cold and Snowy Biomes

Cold and Snowy Biomes (Image via planetminecraft)

Minecraft players who love the winter will have an affinity for the cold and snowy biomes listed below:

Mountain Meadow (upcoming in 1.18)

Giant Tree Taiga

Giant Spruce Taiga

Taiga

Stone Shore

Extreme Hills

Snowy Beach

Frozen Ocean

Frozen River

Snowy Tundra

Mountain Grove (upcoming in 1.18)

Snowy Slopes (upcoming in 1.18)

Lofty Peaks (upcoming in 1.18)

Snow Capped Peaks (upcoming in 1.18)

Snowy Taiga

Ice Spikes

Although snow is not present in every one of these biomes, their climate is still considered cold.

In these biomes, snow golems will be able to stay outside without melting. Water will also freeze in most of these biomes.

Dry Biomes

Dry Biomes (Image via Reddit)

The following biomes are considered to have dry climates:

Badlands

Desert

Savanna

Shattered Savanna (JE only)

Savanna Plateau

Shattered Savanna Plateau (JE only)

Since all of these biomes have dry climates, they have fewer pockets of water. All ice will melt in these biomes.

Temperate Biomes

Temperate Biomes (Image via Reddit)

All of the biomes listed below have temperate climates:

Shattered Savanna (BE only)

Shattered Savanna Plateau (BE only)

Jungle

Mushroom Fields

Beach

Plains (all types)

Swamp

Dripstone Caves

Dark Forest

Forest

Tall Birch Forest

Birch Forest

Lush Caves

River

Flower Forest

These biomes have a higher chance of spawning small to large water pockets.

Aquatic Biomes

Aquatic Biomes (Image via Reddit)

The biomes listed below have aquatic climates:

Ocean

Deep Ocean

Warm Ocean

Frozen Ocean

Lukewarm Ocean

Cold Ocean

Coral Reef

Nether Biomes

Nether Biomes (Image via Reddit)

All Nether biomes in Minecraft are listed below:

Basalt Deltas

Crimson Forest

Nether Wastes

Soulsand Valley

Warped Forest

