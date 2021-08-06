How to create a simple enderman farm in the End in Minecraft

Ender pearls are one of the most useful utility items in Minecraft. Many players who have not acquired an elytra use the ender pearl to travel long distances extremely quickly. Unfortunately, ender pearls are very hard to acquire in the overworld due to the rarity of enderman spawns.

Luckily, players can obtain mass amounts of ender pearls in the End. This is due to the fact that the End spawns an almost infinite amount of endermen. Since endermen are quite the formidable foes in large groups, players have the option to create a simple enderman farm to remove all of the risk. Fortunately, there are a few different farm designs that the player can take advantage of.

How to easily build an enderman farm in the End in Minecraft

Farm Design #1

The first design is one of the simplest designs available, however it is not the most efficient.

All Minecraft players who have visited the End know of the existence of the end obelisks. These obelisks have end crystals on top of them which must be destroyed to kill the dragon.

After killing the dragon, players can build a ceiling above their head (attached to the obelisk) that blocks any endermen from attacking the player. The ceiling should be just high enough to where the player can stand under it. If the Minecraft player builds the ceiling too high, the endermen will be able to enter and attack the player.

Players will be able to swipe the endermen's feet from under the ceiling, and the endermen will not be able to attack them. This is a great and simple option to safely farm ender pearls in the End.

Farm Design #2

The second Minecraft enderman farm is much more safe and efficient, however it will take more effort to build.

This build utilizes the endermite combined with the classic tower mob farm design to create an amazing enderman farm. At the top of the tower, the endermen will spawn and immediately run towards the endermite to attack it.

This endermite is given a nametag and placed inside of a minecart so that it will never be despawned. Around the endermite container is a hole into which the endermen will fall after attempting to reach the endermite.

These endermen will fall to the bottom of the trap, where they will be able to be one shot by the player. A hopper and chest setup will allow the player to safely collect all of the ender pearl drops. This farm is also a great way to acquire tons of XP extremely quickly.

The quick YouTube video above showcases the full tutorial on how to create this amazing enderman farm. This Minecraft farm will allow the player to progress from level 0-33 in under a minute.

