Top 5 ideal places to build a secret base in Minecraft

Minecraft players looking to protect their valuables are highly recommended to build a secret base. From friendly SMP to chaotic PVP servers, players will always have to worry about others stealing from their chests. A secret base will prevent any theft or property damage if hidden correctly.

While hidden bases are wonderful, many Minecraft players may wonder where the best spot to build on is. Due to the vast number of biomes in the game, there are many effective spots to build a secret base in. Listed below are five of the best spots in which a player can build a hidden base.

5 best spots to build a hidden base in Minecraft

5) The Nether

Massive nether base (Image via minecraftforum)

Due to its many dangerous qualities, many Minecraft players do not stay in the nether too long. Such is why it is a great spot to build a secret base.

The terrain generation in the nether allows for the player to easily hide their base. On top of the fact that players do not tend to explore for very long in the nether, they will likely never run into the hidden base.

The downside is that this base is located in the nether, which is not a very fun place to reside in. However, it will provide ample resource protection.

4) Mountains

(Image via pinterest)

Mountains are another great area to build a secret base. Their massive size allows the player to easily construct a small (or large) room to hold all of their valuables.

Since diamonds do not spawn at the world height where mountains reside, players will usually not have to worry about players digging around their base.

However, Minecraft players should ensure that they do not build a secret base in an extreme hills biome, as players will be commonly mining for emeralds there.

3) Far away from spawn

(Image via Reddit)

If the player travels far away from spawn and builds their secret base, they will likely not have to worry about anyone discovering it.

Most Minecraft players do not travel thousands of blocks away from spawn. If the player wants their base to be completely remote, they dig an underground bunker located at least a few thousand blocks away from the initial spawn point.

At this distance, the player can even build a surface base as it would be very unlikely to be seen. However, players can take extra precautions by hiding the base underground.

2) Underwater

Deep underwater base (Image via Reddit)

Since the majority of Minecraft's oceans go unexplored, a great option would be to build a base at the bottom of the ocean.

If building their base in the open water, players should ensure that they do not have bright lights that would give their position away. However, building this base under the ocean floor is recommended. If build under the floor, players must ensure that they can remember where the base is located.

The relaxing YouTube video seen above showcases how to create a hidden (and nice-looking) underwater base.

1) Deep Underground

(Image via minecraft.wikia)

One of the best spots to build a secret base is at the bottom of the map. This technique applies to the Overworld as well as the Nether.

A base at the bottom of the world will be highly unlikely to uncover. If players want to maximize their secrecy, they should build the base below level 11 in which most Minecraft players mine for diamonds.

Players can also utilize little nooks in the bedrock to place their chests for maximum resource protection.

