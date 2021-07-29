How to survive easily in the nether in Minecraft

The nether is one of the most dangerous locations in Minecraft. Its boiling hot lava oceans mixed with some of the deadliest mobs in the game is a recipe for disaster for the unprepared. Players should be aware of how to survive in the nether if they want to collect its useful loot.

Many players will step into the nether and step right back out after seeing its horrors. These players just need to know what to do to stay safe, as well as preparing some precautions. If the player follows these steps, they should not have to worry about dying in the nether.

How to prepare for and survive in the nether easily in Minecraft

Preparing for the nether

A player's first view of the nether looks something like this (Image via wallpaper cave)

Before entering the nether, Minecraft players should prepare so that they have the necessary tools to survive. Most of these tools are optional. However, they are highly recommended for the players who need some extra help.

Players who constantly find themselves on fire should bring a cauldron and a water bucket, which they can jump into on fire. This is a loophole around the fact that water is not allowed in the nether.

Players should also bring plenty of food, as it is quite scarce in the nether. Tools, weapons, and a shield are also absolutely necessary.

For players who have already been to the nether and extracted some resources, potions of fire resistance are highly recommended.

Surviving in the nether

A player who looks ready to take on the horrors of the nether (Image via Markreydado YT on YouTube)

Now that the player has prepared accordingly, they should now be ready to step into the portal.

After entering the nether, Minecraft players should look around and assess their surroundings. It is recommended to travel the safest path possible.

Another method of travel is to dig up to the netherrack ceiling and dig a tunnel above it. Minecraft players trying this technique can dig a hole through the bottom to peek out, usually to look for a nether fortress.

Albeit unnecessary, players can opt to build a small (or large) base where they can store all of their valuables.

Those who cannot acquire fire resistance potions are recommended to ride a strider if they need to cross a lava ocean. Again, if the player is set on fire they can quickly drop their cauldron and place water in it to put out the fire.

Ice highways are also an extremely efficient way to travel in the nether, allowing the Minecraft players to soar past any danger before it can even spot them. Ender pearls (and the elytra) are another fantastic and safe way to travel in the nether.

